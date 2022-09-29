Anger Issues And An Animated Fox On The Dashboard: Meet The 422bhp Smart #1 Brabus

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

This angry-looking blob is the Smart #1 Brabus, and it can nearly accelerate as fast as a Lamborghini Urus. There, got your attention, didn’t we? Yes, this electric chihuahua (small but with a fighty personality) hits 0-62mph in just 3.9 seconds. That’s as fast as the BMW M4 and Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The sporty Smarty’s two electric motors and four-wheel drive propel it very quickly to its 112mph limited top speed. Those motors together produce 422bhp, which is bloody loads in a car the size of a child’s shoe. Shame the Smart #1 can’t park sideways in a parallel parking bay like the original ForTwo could, but it’s a different world now. More important things going on.

You’ll recognise the Brabus not for its engine note, but for the sportier look compared to the standard Hashtag One. There are new vents between the headlights (cooling what, we’re not entirely sure), exclusive 19-inch alloys, a bigger spoiler and slices of red accenting. There are a few red bits inside, plus slightly posher materials. It’s all nicey nice inside, until you have to use the infotainment system. And you do need to use Smart’s system, as this is one of the only cars on sale today without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Pretty much everything is accessed through the touchscreen, from cycling through the drive modes to the HVAC controls.