An Open Tesla Model X Falcon Wing Door Is No Match For A London Bus

The showy ‘Falcon Wing‘ rear doors are perhaps the Tesla Model X’s most notable feature. Depending on your point of view they’re either cool and futuristic or a pointless complication, but one thing can’t be denied - driving off without closing them is a recipe for disaster.

We’ve seen owners have mishaps with these gullwing-style doors before, but this might just be the most dramatic yet. A Model X driver was filmed on the A111 in Southgate, London with the driver’s side Falcon door open, moments later nearly ripping it off in a collision with the number 125 bus.

It actually hits the vehicle twice - once on the windscreen, whipping back into the side of the bus just after. Bent back and mechanism no doubt trashed, the Falcon door ingloriously flops down to the side of the Model X. A scooter rider sums up how we’re all feeling by putting their hand to their helmet in despair.