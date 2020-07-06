America's Ford Ranger Raptor Will Get A Turbocharged Petrol V6

No weedy diesel inline-four in the US-spec Ranger Raptor - it'll be getting a meatier 2.7-litre V6, while Australia-destined vehicles with an optional V6 diesel

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

There were two main problems we found with the Ford Ranger Raptor when we drove it for the first time last year. One, we don’t know where you’d take it to make the most of its Baha-spec off-road toughness, and two, its underpowered diesel engine. The latter seemed at odds with the bonkers nature of the rest of the package, but the good news is, Ford does have a solution up its sleeve. How useful it is to you depends entirely upon where you live.

Australian publication Car Advice reports that the incoming USA-spec version of the Raptor will instead receive a 2.7-litre ‘Nano’ Ecoboost turbo V6. A leaked screenshot confirms Ford will use a second-generation Nano 2.7-litre EcoBoost turbocharged V6 engine for Ranger Raptor in the USA. It develops 325bhp and 399lb ft of torque, compared to 210bhp and 369lb ft for the inline-four diesel. Much more like it.

Because a petrol V6 performance pick-up is unlikely to sell most places outside the USA, other territories have different plans. In Australia and much of Asia, for instance, the 2.0-litre diesel will be retained but sold alongside a 3.0-litre oil burner borrowed from the F-150. It’ll be good for 255bhp and 443lb ft of torque, which - again - seems like more the ticket. Both the 3.0-litre and the 2.7 petrol V6 will be mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, mirroring the transmission of choice for the 2.0.