Tuning

Abt Sportsline Has Added Power And Meanness To The Audi RS4

German tuner Abt Sportsline has increased the RS4's output to 522bhp while adding some aesthetic enhancements

Having tried to wrap our heads around some rather in yer face Mansory products this month, we’re going to dial back the aftermarket silliness a little with a new car from Abt Sportsline.

The German company can always be relied on for something - as far as the tuning world goes - tasteful, and this RS4 has that box very successfully ticked.

Aesthetic improvements include some new carbon fibre gills on the front wings (Abt is calling them “wheelhouse ventilation,” so we’re taking that to mean they’re functional), a gloss carbon fibre-reinforced plastic rear spoiler, and carbon tailpipe finishers for Abt stainless steel exhaust system.

There are new wheels, but at 20-inches in diameter, the DR and FR design rims are no bigger than the largest option Audi offers. If you really must, there is a 21-inch wheel available.

Restraint is shown in the power department too. The 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 is a very capable engine, but the power gains here aren’t completely bonkers. With the new ‘Abt Power S’ option - which includes a tuning module, a water cooler kit and a new intake cover - power rises from 444bhp to 522bhp. More than enough.

There are no images of the interior available, but Abt has given details about what it’s done to spruce things up in there. Carbon fibre trim, ‘entrance lights’, carbon seatbacks and a part-leather, part-carbon steering wheel all feature.

Want to up the shoutiness a little further? You could instead get an RS6 and take it to Abt, resulting in a 700bhp autobahn missile.

3 comments

