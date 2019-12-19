A Trailer Transporting Shelby GT500s Has Overturned On The Freeway

The three-car trailer, being towed by a heavy duty Ford pickup, appears to have jackknifed so badly that it tipped onto its side, damaging not just the two premium-grade American beefcakes on the trailer itself, but also the (not cheap) truck doing the towing.

A Detroit news channel has captured the aftermath of a crash on the I-75 interstate that left not one, but two Shelby Mustang GT500s on their sides.

While the damage is probably repairable, it’s still an awkward phone call to have to make. The cars both look to be covered in pre-delivery protective stickers, not that they’ll have been much use here. That means there might be a couple of extremely disappointed buyers when the dealer responsible makes its calls.

Another theory regarding the $74,000 cars (plus $18,500 for the Track Pack on the green one) is that they were being shipped to the firm’s Penske facility for the addition of the $10,000 painted stripes option. We may never know if Ford doesn’t tell us, but we’re just glad it’s nothing to do with us.