or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 8 hours ago 12
News

60% Of Cars Sold In 2019 Were Grey, Black Or White

The SMMT's annual report on the colour choices of UK car buyers - once again - makes for disappointing reading

Remind me later
60% Of Cars Sold In 2019 Were Grey, Black Or White - News

We’re disappointed to announce that UK car buyers weren’t all that adventurous in 2019. A massive 60.7 per cent of all new car sales were for vehicles finished in either grey, black or white, with grey enjoying a second consecutive year in the top spot following a 1.6 per cent market share increase to 22.6 per cent.

We shouldn’t be surprised - a primary colour hasn’t been in the top three since 2010, when blue sat in third place. Blue is still the ‘best of the rest’, at least, sitting in fourth with a 16.2 per cent market share, with white ahead in third on 17.6 per cent and black in second holding a 20.2 per cent market share.

Image source: SMMT
Image source: SMMT

For the most part, the SMMT’s (Society of Motor Traders and Manufacturers) annual colour choice report looks largely the same as it did last year. The only difference is yellow sneaking back into tenth place, having been usurped by beige in 2018. Yellow still isn’t a particularly popular hue, however, with a market share of only 0.3 per cent last year, amounting to 6566 registrations.

Image source: SMMT
Image source: SMMT

New car registrations dipped by 2.4 per cent last year, which means no colours other than grey or turquoise outsold their 2018 numbers. 2019 also saw silver drop to its lowest sales figure in 20 years - 201,008.

Finally, the SMMT reports that the UK’s least favourite colours of 2019 were maroon, cream and pink. Together, they made up less than one per cent of all sales.

12 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News FWD And 4-Door 'Ring Records 'Broken' By Super Saloon With Polestar Blood News The 523bhp BMW i4 EV Will Be An M3 For The Eco-Conscious News Transporter Full Of Factory-Fresh A90 Toyota Supras Involved In Crash News Autonomous Vehicles Mean More Car Sex, BMW Hints News The BMW i8 Will Cease Production In April News The Ateliers Diva Blends Classic 911 Style With A 400bhp Race Engine News The 808bhp V12 Hybrid Sian Is Lamborghini's Fastest Car Ever News The New Audi RS6 Is Hiding 592bhp Under Its Blistered Arches

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or