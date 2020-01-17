60% Of Cars Sold In 2019 Were Grey, Black Or White

We’re disappointed to announce that UK car buyers weren’t all that adventurous in 2019. A massive 60.7 per cent of all new car sales were for vehicles finished in either grey, black or white, with grey enjoying a second consecutive year in the top spot following a 1.6 per cent market share increase to 22.6 per cent.

We shouldn’t be surprised - a primary colour hasn’t been in the top three since 2010, when blue sat in third place. Blue is still the ‘best of the rest’, at least, sitting in fourth with a 16.2 per cent market share, with white ahead in third on 17.6 per cent and black in second holding a 20.2 per cent market share.