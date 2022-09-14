6.4-Litre Chrysler 300C SRT8 Is The Brand’s Last HEMI V8 Car

The Chrysler 300C is throwing in the towel in 2023, and the 6.4-litre HEMI V8 SRT8 version will be its last hurrah

This is the 2023 Chrysler 300C SRT8, the last-of-the-line runout that celebrates nearly 70 years of the Chrysler 300 name (the original 300 came out in 1955). The last-gen high-performance SRT8 model was available from 2011 until 2015 when it was retired, but now Stellantis is giving the 300C and the 6.4-litre HEMI V8 one last encore before they bow out together forever and the Chrysler brand goes fully electric. The monstrous V8 gives 485bhp and 475lb ft of torque, all going to the rear wheels. That propels the car from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds, and on to a top speed of 160mph. Think of a tyre-squealing Dodge Challenger or Charger dressed in a tuxedo – that’s essentially the recipe for the 300C SRT8.

Stopping power is supplied by red four-piston-caliper Brembo brakes at each corner, and the car is also fitted with a 3.09:1 limited-slip differential. Active dampers ensure the car gets a smooth ride befitting of a luxury saloon car. The 300C SRT8 is available in Gloss Black, Velvet Red or Bright White, and apart from slightly more sinister black chrome finishings on the exterior and black bezels around the front and rear lights, plus a new 300C logo in the corner of the mesh front grille, the SRT8 is fairly restrained to look at.

It’s not all calm and composed, though – there’s an active exhaust system with black rounded tips at the rear ensuring the perfect amount of savagery when you want the HEMI V8 to shout. The interior makes further use of the new 300C logo, which is embossed on the headrests of the black Laguna leather front sports seats. There’s also contrast white stitching and plenty of carbon-fibre trim around the cabin, plus a 19-speaker Harman-Kardon stereo system.