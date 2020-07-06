or register
242bhp Skoda Octavia Octavia vRS Petrol And 197bhp Diesel Variants Revealed

Skoda has detailed the remainder of the vRS range, and the stats should come as no surprise

When Skoda revealed the new Octavia vRS a few months ago, we were only given details of the 242bhp hybrid version. Now, the non-electrified petrol and the diesel versions of the car have finally been revealed, although the stats should come as no surprise whatsoever.

First up we have the petrol, powered by - you guessed it - an EA888 inline-four turbo engine. It produces 242bhp, matching the output of both the VW Golf GTI and the hybrid vRS. It’ll be faster than the plug-in version, though, since it doesn’t have to cart around a 13.1kWh battery and an electric motor.

273lb ft of torque is sent through front wheels via either a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox or a six-speed manual. There’s a choice when it comes to body styles too, with a five-door hatchback and an estate on the menu.

The diesel uses a 2.0-litre ‘TDI’ engine, providing 196bhp and 295lb ft. Sound familiar? The VW Golf GTD uses the same engine with the same outputs. As we said, there’s nothing surprising about the new vRS range.

The diesel is only available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, although you do get a choice of a front or four-wheel drive setup here. Again, although of that can be shoved in either a hatch or estate body.

The styling is no different from the hybrid, with the pure ICE derivatives rocking the same front and rear bumpers that are a tad angrier than the standard Octavia’s. 18-inch wheels are fitted as standard, with 19s on the options menu. Inside, you get a sportier steering wheel and a healthy serving of Alcantara.

Which engine/gearbox/drive layout/body style of Octavia vRS would it be for you?

