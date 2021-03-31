2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo Arrives With 423bhp N/A V8 And A Big Face

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The Middle Eastern car market is rather different to Europe’s. As such, in 2021, Nissan has just launched a new SUV with a 5.6-litre naturally-aspirated V8. Well, not quite new - this is the facelifted 2022 Nissan Patrol Nismo, and what a face it is. Quite imposing, isn’t it? That’s all thanks to a new front end with a three-dimensional honeycomb mesh ‘V-Motion’ grille and fresh headlamps, adding plenty of aggression to the Patrol’s slab-like front end. The rear bumper has been redesigned too, and above it are LED fog lights inspired by Nissan’s Formula E car.

There are special ducts in the sides of the front bumper to reduce lift, and the usual red Nismo lines making their way around the base of the vehicle. The finishing touch is a set of two-tone 22-inch alloy wheels that are 4.5kg lighter than the old ones. The V8 produces 423bhp and 413lb ft of torque, courtesy of some fettling by the same four Nissan Takumi craftsmen entrusted with hand-building R35 GT-R engines in Yokohama. To go with the engine changes, which give an increase of 28bhp, there’s a revised set of Bilstein dampers. The old-school body-on-frame architecture of the old car remains, although the structure has been tweaked to cut down on vibrations.

Inside, there’s a snazzy steering wheel with carbon fibre inserts on the outside of the rim, and Alcantara trim on the inside. Leather and Alcantara feature prominently throughout the cabin, and there’s a decent helping of Nismo badges. Although it’s not mentioned in the press release, we should imagine there’ll still be seating for seven, as there was in the last Patrol Nismo.