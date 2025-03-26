You Could Own Colin McRae's Championship-Winning Subaru Legacy

This is the very car McRae and Derek Ringer used to utterly dominate the 1992 British Rally Championship
Subaru Legacy Group A - front
Subaru Legacy Group A - front

Picture the most iconic cars rallied by Colin McRae, and you’ll undoubtedly jump straight to the famous blue and gold Subaru Impreza he used to take the World Rally Championship in 1995. Perhaps, if you’re of a younger vintage, you’ll think of the Martini-liveried Ford Focus, or maybe even the gold No Fear hawkeye Impreza he used to make an impact at the X-Games.

This has to be up there too, though. It’s the very Group A Subaru Legacy that McRae and co-driver Derek Ringer ran in the 1992 British Rally Championship, in only the Scot’s second full year as a pro rally driver.

Subaru Legacy Group A - side
Subaru Legacy Group A - side

That relative inexperience didn’t seem to hinder him much, because that year, McRae and Ringer won every single event on the BRC calendar. In fact, there were only two special stages in the entire season that the duo didn’t set the fastest time on. They won the championship. Obviously.

It was that season, and this car, that put McRae on the map as one of rallying’s greatest talents, which makes it all the more special that there’s now a chance to own the Legacy.

Subaru Legacy Group A - interior
Subaru Legacy Group A - interior

Prepared by Prodrive, the car is built to full Group A specifications, its 2.0-litre turbocharged boxer four sending around 350bhp to all four wheels through a dog-leg manual gearbox. In the 33 years since that triumphant season, it’s been returned to its original Rothmans livery, and comes complete with a V5C issued to Colin McRae Motorsport.

Now up for auction with Collecting Cars, it comes with a full suite of rally equipment, although the safety kit will need to be renewed and replaced if the new owner wants to rally it competitively (and we really hope they do).

Subaru Legacy Group A - rear
Subaru Legacy Group A - rear

Unsurprisingly, such an important piece of rally history isn’t going to come cheap. As we write this, there’s more than six days still to go on the auction, and the price is already up to £150,000 after only three bids. We’d say it’s worth it, to be honest.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Gaming
F1 25 Revealed, Coming 30 May
F1 25 Standard Edition cover art
News
Surprise, Surprise: The Nissan Leaf Has Turned Into A Crossover
Nissan Leaf - third generation
News
The New Nissan Micra Is The Renault 5’s Twin
Nissan Micra - front
News
You Could Own Colin McRae's Championship-Winning Subaru Legacy
Subaru Legacy Group A - front
Gaming
This Aston Martin Sim Rig Costs As Much As A Used DBS
Curv AMR-C01-R - front
News
An Electric Peugeot 208 GTi Is Happening
2015 Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front