You Could Own Colin McRae's Championship-Winning Subaru Legacy

Picture the most iconic cars rallied by Colin McRae, and you’ll undoubtedly jump straight to the famous blue and gold Subaru Impreza he used to take the World Rally Championship in 1995. Perhaps, if you’re of a younger vintage, you’ll think of the Martini-liveried Ford Focus, or maybe even the gold No Fear hawkeye Impreza he used to make an impact at the X-Games.

This has to be up there too, though. It’s the very Group A Subaru Legacy that McRae and co-driver Derek Ringer ran in the 1992 British Rally Championship, in only the Scot’s second full year as a pro rally driver.

Subaru Legacy Group A - side

That relative inexperience didn’t seem to hinder him much, because that year, McRae and Ringer won every single event on the BRC calendar. In fact, there were only two special stages in the entire season that the duo didn’t set the fastest time on. They won the championship. Obviously.

It was that season, and this car, that put McRae on the map as one of rallying’s greatest talents, which makes it all the more special that there’s now a chance to own the Legacy.

Subaru Legacy Group A - interior

Prepared by Prodrive, the car is built to full Group A specifications, its 2.0-litre turbocharged boxer four sending around 350bhp to all four wheels through a dog-leg manual gearbox. In the 33 years since that triumphant season, it’s been returned to its original Rothmans livery, and comes complete with a V5C issued to Colin McRae Motorsport.

Now up for auction with Collecting Cars, it comes with a full suite of rally equipment, although the safety kit will need to be renewed and replaced if the new owner wants to rally it competitively (and we really hope they do).

Subaru Legacy Group A - rear

Unsurprisingly, such an important piece of rally history isn’t going to come cheap. As we write this, there’s more than six days still to go on the auction, and the price is already up to £150,000 after only three bids. We’d say it’s worth it, to be honest.