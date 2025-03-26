This Aston Martin Sim Rig Costs As Much As A Used DBS

Let’s say, hypothetically, that you’ve done fairly well for yourself in life and saved up £60,000. You’re finally ready to fulfil a childhood dream and buy yourself an Aston Martin. At this point, your second-hand choices are seemingly endless – countless Vantages and DB9s, or even some more rarefied stuff like the original Vanquish and the sensational DBS from the late 2000s. Heck, even early DB11s are starting to drop down below £60k now.

Or you could buy none of those things, and spend your £60,000 on something that allows you to drive pretty much any Aston you like, albeit virtually. Meet the AMR-C01-R, a gorgeous racing sim rig developed by Aston and sim hardware specialist Curv.

Curv AMR-C01-R - steering wheel

An evolution of the two companies’ previous tie-up, 2020’s AMR-C01, it features a carbon fibre shell fronted by a miniature version of Aston’s signature front grille. Its seat is more adjustable than before, with a seating position said to be inspired by that of the wild Valkyrie hypercar. Like previous versions, development has been led by Curv founder Darren Turner, who also happens to be an Aston factory test driver and three-time Le Mans class winner.

Technical stuff? You get a 49-inch curved monitor with an uprated 240Hz refresh rate, while the whole thing is run off a 14th-generation Intel processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card. That should all make for some extra-crisp, extra-smooth Euro Truck Simulator sessions. It also has 32GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of SSD storage.

Curv AMR-C01-R - rear

Marek Reichman, Aston’s chief creative officer, said: "With improved performance, and a seating position inspired by Valkyrie, this is as close to driving an Aston Martin on-track that a racer will experience. The design itself, like any Aston Martin, will fit into a residence as a sculptural work of art, not just a traditional racing simulator.”

Fancy grabbing one of these to upgrade your home sim setup? That’ll be £58,750, before taxes. Oof. You’ll have to be quick, too: just 50 are being made. Build slots are open now, and the first ones will arrive with customers next month. Look at it this way: it probably won’t cost as much to run as a used DBS.