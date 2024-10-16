You Can Get The Dacia Bigster With A Horse

No, not literally. Obviously. Dacia’s chunky new SUV comes, appropriately, with its biggest ever engine, built by new Renault-Geely tie-up Horse
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Dacia Bigster - front
Dacia Bigster - front

Mid-sized crossovers aren’t really CT’s sort of car, but we can’t help but like the new Dacia Bigster. Maybe that’s because we’re big fans of Dacia’s mission to combine characterful, rugged looks with simple, no-BS tech and good prices, or maybe it’s because it’s called the Bigster, and that’s a fun word. Bigster!

Anyway, it now transpires that the top version of the Bigster will have Horse power. No, not horsepower, although it’ll obviously have some of that, too – it’s going to have an engine produced by Horse, a new powertrain operation that’s a joint venture between Dacia parent Renault and Chinese manufacturer Geely, which also owns Volvo, Polestar, Lotus, half of Smart and a bit of Aston Martin.

Dacia Bigster - rear
Dacia Bigster - rear

Horse is concentrating on internal combustion and hybrid powertrains, and the top Hybrid 155 version of the Bigster is one of the first cars to utilise one of its engines. That’s a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder producing 107bhp. This, incidentally, is the largest engine ever fitted to a Dacia-badged car, appropriately enough for its biggest-ever SUV.

Teamed with a 50bhp electric motor and an electric starter/generator motor, the system produces a total of 153bhp and 125lb ft of torque, making it the most powerful setup in the Bigster range.

Dacia Bigster - interior
Dacia Bigster - interior

It’s paired up with an automatic gearbox that utilises four ratios for the combustion engine, and two for the electric motor. The Renault Clio Hybrid uses a similar setup, and that results in a fiendishly complicated 14 different ways that power can be channelled to the wheels, but to use, it’s just like a regular automatic.

The upshot is that it’ll apparently be able to run in electric mode up to 80 per cent of the time, and always start up without awakening the petrol engine.

Dacia Bigster - rear detail
Dacia Bigster - rear detail

Especially as the demand for full EVs fluctuates, we’re likely to start seeing the Horse name crop up a lot more in the not-too-distant future – although we are getting all this straight from the Horse’s mouth.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
New Toyota Celica: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
Toyota Celica, fifth generation
News
There Will Be Another Toyota Supra, Apparently
Toyota GR Supra - front
Toyota GR Supra - front
News
You Can Get The Dacia Bigster With A Horse
Dacia Bigster - front
Dacia Bigster - front
News
The RML P39 Wants To Embarrass A 911 GT3 RS
RML P39 - front
RML P39 - front
News
BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Revealed With 296bhp Range-Topper
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front
BMW M235 Gran Coupe - front
News
Watch The New Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hit 233mph
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 development team with prototypes
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 development team with prototypes

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Review: A Love Letter To An Icon, With A Tear-Jerking Price
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Toyota Yaris Hybrid Review: Too Sensible For Its Own Good
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Toyota Yaris Hybrid - front
Reviews
KGM Torres Review: ‘Fine’ Doesn’t Cut It
KGM Torres EVX - driving
KGM Torres EVX - driving
Reviews
2024 Mini Cooper S Review: In A Class Of Its Own (Literally)
Mini Cooper S - front
Mini Cooper S - front
Reviews
Alfa Romeo Tonale Review: A Good Car, But Not A Great Alfa
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front
Alfa Romeo Tonale - front