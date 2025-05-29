You Can Buy A New Nissan Fairlady Z In The UK

If you win this auction, anyway. An example of the RZ34-generation Z could be yours…
RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, front
RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, front

Here in the UK, and Europe in general, we’re cruelly denied the RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z. There are many things we can blame – noise regulations, emissions, Nissan being a bit boring about it… But the fact of the matter is, we cannot buy a new Fairlady Z.

Well, except now you can, thanks to the means of importing.

RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, rear
RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, rear

Right now on Collecting Cars, a 2023 Japanese-import example of the Nissan Fairlady Z is up for auction. It’s the first time we’ve seen one for sale privately (feel free to tell us about any we’ve missed), and presumably, it’s only one of a handful to have made it to UK shores.

In case you’re in the UK and not aware of what you’re missing, the current Z uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6. That’s pushing 395bhp and 350lb ft of torque to the rear wheels, in this case via a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It is available with a manual, but this one is not one of those cars, sadly. Beggars can’t be choosers.

RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, engine
RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, engine

We’re huge fans of this spec, though. The Pearl White paint and black roof are a pretty tasty combo, especially paired up with those aftermarket Rays white wheels. It’s worth pointing out that the original wheels aren’t included, so you’ll need to source your own if you want to return it to its factory spec.

Oh, and it’s also had a set of Blitz adaptive dampers fitted, so it’s not totally original – but that’s hardly an upgrade to be argued with.

RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, interior
RZ34 Nissan Fairlady Z, interior

It’s a pretty fresh arrival in the UK, too, having been registered here in March this year. Given there’s just 6,317 miles on the clock, it’s barely even run in.

We honestly have no idea how much this will go for, given there’s no precedent as far as we can see for the Nissan Z in the UK. With five days to go, though, bidding sits at £22,222.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

