Wreckfest 2 Crashes Onto Steam Early Access On 20 March

Wreckfest is something of a hidden racing game gem of recent years – an arcade racer with fun, slidey physics and a wonderful soft-body damage model that blends quick-fire circuit racing with demolition derbies. We were very excited, then, to find out last year that a sequel, Wreckfest 2, is in the works, and now we know we’ll be able to get our hands on an early version of it pretty soon.

Developer Bugbear has confirmed it’ll become available through Steam Early Access on 20 March, and dropped a new trailer to accompany the announcement. Said trailer promises more of what made the first game great, with beat-up, off-brand versions of various classic muscle cars kicking seven bells out of one another.

We’ve also found out a little more about what we can expect from the full game. There’ll be a proper demolition derby mode in addition to the high-contact circuit racing that made the first game so much fun, and we’re also promised “crazy courses with obstacles and jumps” as well as “intersections and oncoming traffic.”

Cars will be customisable, with different types of armour and other components to suit different game modes, and it sounds as if there’ll be a livery editor too.

The career mode will be revamped to make it more open-ended, and there’ll also be various ‘challenges’ that place players in “unconventional vehicles that were definitely never supposed to end up on a racetrack.” Sounds like we can expect more stuff like the original game’s hilarity-inducing lawnmower, then.

Finally, and somewhat notably, the Early Access version will feature mod support, although the extent of this isn’t clear yet.

Bugbear says many of the touted features, including customisation and the new career mode, will be expanded upon throughout the Early Access period, and more tracks will be added too. There’s no word yet on when we can expect a full release, and so far the title’s only been confirmed for PC, although given that the original eventually made its way onto consoles too, we wouldn’t be surprised if the same happened with the sequel.

