Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet Teased In Prototype Form

Testing programme begins for the return of the drop-top G, with some particularly unconvincing camo
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear

Can you see it? Underneath that prototype camo that’s clearly doing a great job of disguising it? We’ll help you out, just in case your eyes are entirely dazzled by this brilliant act of deception: it’s the new Mercedes G-Class Cabrio, pictured for the first time in prototype form rather than a shadowy teaser image.

We first learned earlier this year that the drop-top G will be making a return following a 12-year absence (barring the limited-run Maybach G650 Landaulet from 2017), and this is our first look at the car proper. Despite Merc’s brilliant ruse, we can see that… yep, it’s a G-Class Cabrio.

Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear

Specifically, it looks like it’s going to get a similar roof arrangement to that Landaulet, leaving the rearmost section of the cabin completely open when the top’s down so it looks like a sort of weird pickup truck in profile.

Merc is currently testing it on the roads of Austria, where the G is built by Magna-Steyr, and soon, says the company, it’ll be heading to the icy depths of the Arctic Circle to ensure everything works properly for those heroes who drive with the top down even in the depths of winter.

Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear

No word yet on what powertrains it’ll receive – as a reminder, the hard-top G comes with six-cylinder petrol or diesel power, as an AMG V8 or as a full EV, and we don’t see a reason why any of the above shouldn’t be subjected to the roof-off treatment.

Interestingly, though, Merc does refer to it as a ‘special edition’, so maybe it won’t be the full production model we were initially expecting. We’ll likely find out more in the new year, when we should finally see what it looks like. Because obviously, we definitely can’t tell at the moment.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

Comments

Latest News

News
What’s Kia Hinting At With These Shadowy Teasers?
Kia concept car teaser
News
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet Teased In Prototype Form
Mercedes G-Class Cabriolet prototype - rear
News
Every Car That Qualifies For The UK EV Grant
Alpine A290
Formula 1
One Of Ayrton Senna’s Most Famous F1 Cars Is Coming Up For Sale
McLaren MP4/6 - front
News
New Versions Of Renault 5, 4 And Alpine A290 Get Full £3750 EV Grant
Renault 4, Alpine A290, Renault 5
News
JLR Has Reportedly Sacked Design Boss Gerry McGovern
Gerry McGovern with Range Rover Velar

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Honda Civic Review: The Nicest Car You Probably Never Think About
Honda Civic Hybrid - front
Reviews
2025 BYD Seal 6 Touring Review: There’s Value, But It’s Not Very Good
BYD Seal 6 Touring, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ5 Review: We’re Not Sure Why It Exists, But We’re Glad It Does
Cupra Formenter VZ5, front
Reviews
Volvo EX30 Cross Country Review: A Good Car Spoiled By Software
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE Review: Decent, But It Has One Big Problem
2025 Vauxhall Mokka GSE, front
Reviews
2025 Cupra Leon Estate Review: A Superb All-Rounder In A Class Of One
Cupra Leon Estate - front, driving