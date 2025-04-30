We Need To Play This Drum & Bass-Backed Kei Truck Delivery Game

Easy Delivery Co. sees you, a low-poly cat, make deliveries driving a kei truck in a mountain town. All while listening to big beats
Easy Delivery Co.
Easy Delivery Co.

Are we about to see an explosion in the ‘Kei truck delivery simulator’ genre of video games? Last year, the exceptionally cosy-looking Honcho was revealed, transporting you to a 1980s Japan to live out a life maintaining vending machines. Now, there’s another with a rather different vibe.

This is Easy Delivery Co., which sees you take the form of a low-poly cat living in a snow-capped mountain town. Here, you’ll be driving around in your little truck making deliveries to other cats, all while uncovering their ‘mysterious stories’. Developer Sam C promises ‘nothing strange is going on, no lore, nothing at all’. Yeah, ok, you’ve hooked us.

If that wasn’t already a tantalising enough prospect, it’s all laced with a rather magnificent Drum & Bass soundtrack.

Although the main game itself is a single-player experience, you will also be able to race through split-screen with up to four players at a time. Are we sure this isn’t really a game for the original PlayStation?

Easy Delivery Co. in-game screenshot
Easy Delivery Co. in-game screenshot

No word yet on an exact release date for Easy Delivery Co., but there is a playable demo available to download on Steam now. We know what we’ll be doing once we clock off for the day, then.

Throw it onto the pile of upcoming indie driving titles we’re excited for. We’ve already mentioned Honcho, but on a similar JDM-focused tangent, we recently discovered the cell-shaded wonder that is Kaido Genkai.

Easy Delivery Co. in-game screenshot
Easy Delivery Co. in-game screenshot

That’s coming in a year where Tokyo Xtreme Racer stole our hearts, Assetto Corsa Evo has offered promise, and Wreckfest 2 in early access gave us a glimpse of the long-awaited sequel to everyone’s favourite demo derby game. Put Forza Horizon 5’s recent and quite surreal arrival on PlayStation 5 into the mix, and 2025 really is turning out to be quite some year for driving games. 

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

