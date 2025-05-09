Waste Your Work Day With This Free Nissan-Made Arcade Racer

It’s Friday, which means one thing: trying to look as busy as possible but seeing out the work day with absolutely minimal effort.

Sorry, we just remembered our boss reads these – we meant to say maintaining a high work flow and consistent effort to ensure we’ve earned our rest over the next two days.

Which, as a website that focuses on car culture and often encompasses gaming, is something we can do while playing a new arcade game right now for free.

Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

With Formula E heading to Tokyo for its next round on 17 May, Nissan is celebrating with this nostalgia-drenched racer that you can play in your internet browser.

Electric Racer Tokyo has a pretty simple premise – press Z, use the arrow keys to steer and don’t crash or your run will end. It’s proving quite addictive, though, especially with the inclusion of a global leaderboard.

Although absolutely drenched in Nismo branding, including a splash screen with the rad logo it used throughout the early ‘90s, you’re not about to jump into a selection of ultra-rare Skylines. If you hadn’t guessed by the name or the fact that we talked about Formula E, you’re in a 2D rendition of its single-seat electric race car.

Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

You can choose to be one of its two drivers, though, Frenchman Norman Nato or Brit Oli Rowland. There’s also some comically integrated team orders to remind you to get good if you find yourself stuck on the grass or hitting a roadworks barrier.

As of the time of writing, our best run is 4.09km – so let us know on socials if you beat that – while the leading score sits at a monstrous 57.85km by ‘KK’. It probably wouldn’t be wise for us to spend our day chasing that. If you see ‘CT’ top the next time you look, just pretend you didn’t.