Waste Your Work Day With This Free Nissan-Made Arcade Racer

Electric Racer Tokyo echoes old-school arcade racers, and you can play it in your browser for free. A great day to be working from home
Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo
Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

It’s Friday, which means one thing: trying to look as busy as possible but seeing out the work day with absolutely minimal effort.

Sorry, we just remembered our boss reads these – we meant to say maintaining a high work flow and consistent effort to ensure we’ve earned our rest over the next two days.

Which, as a website that focuses on car culture and often encompasses gaming, is something we can do while playing a new arcade game right now for free.

Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo
Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

With Formula E heading to Tokyo for its next round on 17 May, Nissan is celebrating with this nostalgia-drenched racer that you can play in your internet browser.

Electric Racer Tokyo has a pretty simple premise – press Z, use the arrow keys to steer and don’t crash or your run will end. It’s proving quite addictive, though, especially with the inclusion of a global leaderboard.

Although absolutely drenched in Nismo branding, including a splash screen with the rad logo it used throughout the early ‘90s, you’re not about to jump into a selection of ultra-rare Skylines. If you hadn’t guessed by the name or the fact that we talked about Formula E, you’re in a 2D rendition of its single-seat electric race car.

Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo
Nismo Electric Racer Tokyo

You can choose to be one of its two drivers, though, Frenchman Norman Nato or Brit Oli Rowland. There’s also some comically integrated team orders to remind you to get good if you find yourself stuck on the grass or hitting a roadworks barrier.

As of the time of writing, our best run is 4.09km – so let us know on socials if you beat that – while the leading score sits at a monstrous 57.85km by ‘KK’. It probably wouldn’t be wise for us to spend our day chasing that. If you see ‘CT’ top the next time you look, just pretend you didn’t.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
The AM Rina Is A ’60s Throwback With A V8 Heart And A Gated Manual
AM Rina - front
News
Oh No, Mansory’s Modified Another Mercedes G-Class
Mansory Sperienza - front
News
TechArt’s 992.2 Porsche 911 Is Actually… Quite Subtle?
TechArt Porsche 911 992.2 - front
News
Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Mercedes-AMG EV Saloon
Mercedes-AMG EV saloon teaser - rear
News
Volkswagen ID3 GTI Reportedly Coming In 2026
Volkswagen ID3 GTX
News
New Mercedes CLA EV Starts At £45,615, Does 484 Miles
2025 Mercedes CLA - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic
Reviews
2025 Renault 5 Review: Simply Brilliant
2025 Renault 5, front
Reviews
Cupra Formentor VZ TSI Review: Quick, Capable, But Lacking Emotion
Cupra Formentor VZ - front