This Volkswagen Amarok Is Hiding A Twin-Turbo 6.4-Litre HEMI V8

Why? Well, why not? Built by Mad Dog Racing in South Africa, the project took eight years to complete
V8 pick-up trucks are very cool, but not all that uncommon, really. Holden pretty much traded on the formula for most of its existence, as has RAM and of course, there was the beloved Chevy El Camino. The swapping scene is pretty common too, but sometimes it does throw up the odd surprise.

Like this, a Volkswagen Amarok powered by a 6.4-litre HEMI V8. This single-cab ‘bakkie’ has been built by Mad Dog Racing of South Africa, which says it spent eight years working on the build.

Why? Well, quite frankly, why not? The shop says it had a V8 lying around and on a trip to a scrapyard, saw the Amarok. Simply, an idea clicked.

This Jeep-sourced HEMI hasn’t been left untouched, either. Two turbochargers have been strapped to it along with a bunch of upgrades to the internals, including the conrods and pistons. We’re not sure how much horsepower it’s making beyond ‘a lot’, but that’s fine with us.

Apparently, the engine fits quite well with only small modifications made to the engine bay to fit the turbos. Apparently, the stock radiator, subframe and cross members all remain.

Power all still goes to the rear axle and through a five-speed automatic sourced from an unnamed Chrysler. Although it does still have the gearknob from the stock six-speed.

So, how did it take eight years? Well, according to Stefan from Mad Dog, it’s largely been a project undertaken after hours and wiring for the relatively new engine, and making it talk with everything else has been the biggest headache.

Despite the dramatic changes under the skin, it’s visually quite understated. The ride height is a little lower but not so much because “the roads are in terrible condition”, and a new set of wheels.

It’s certainly a unique build, and one we’re not sure will be repeated too commonly. What a treat.

