Twisted Unveils Baja Bug VW Beetle Restomod

The esteemed Land Rover Defender customiser is moving into the ever-appealing world of air-cooled restomods
Twisted TBug - front
Twisted TBug - front

Back in the late 1960s, cool surfing types in southern California realised that the VW Beetle could be quickly and easily turned into a handy little off-roader, good for everything from buzzing down to the beach to tackling long-distance desert races like the Baja 1000. The ‘Baja Bug’ had arrived.

North Yorkshire is thousands of miles from ’60s SoCal – geographically, culturally, and in terms of its weather – but it does have some lovely beaches and a big surf culture. It’s also home to Twisted Automotive, a company that’s been long been modifying old Land Rover Defenders and, more recently, Suzuki Jimnys.

Twisted TBug - rear
Twisted TBug - rear

It makes perfect sense, then, that its latest project, the TBug, sees it take on the Baja Bug concept with some modern componentry and a dash of lovely attention to detail.

The TBug begins as a donor air-cooled Beetle, with cars built from the 1960s through to the 1980s eligible for conversion. Twisted’s special projects division then strips it back to its bare shell, sealing and strengthening the chassis.

Twisted TBug - front detail
Twisted TBug - front detail

On goes some long-travel suspension, chunky BFGoodrich off-road tyres, and uprated brakes. The flat-four engine, meanwhile, is fettled to deliver essentially double the power output of the original. That said, with an old Beetle as a starting point, that still means under 80bhp, something Twisted is absolutely fine with – it’s keen to point out the TBug is very much not about big performance figures.

It’s all topped off with a classic Baja Bug look – flared arches, a cutoff rear bumper with a big exhaust snaking out of it, and a stubby face with two big headlights set into it, although these are modern LED units run off an up-to-date electrical system.

Twisted TBug - interior
Twisted TBug - interior

The interior, meanwhile, is hand-finished and can be trimmed in pretty much any colour and material you like. The exterior colour is equally personalisable, as is standard practice with restomod builds like this.

Twisted founder Charles Fawcett said: "My sister Helen had these incredible Baja Bug posters on her bedroom wall when we were kids. There was something about those modified Beetles – rebellious, capable, and unashamedly fun – that captured my imagination."

Twisted TBug - front detail
Twisted TBug - front detail

It’s rather different fare from what we’re used to from Twisted, then, but it looks like it’s been crafted with just as much care as the brand’s Defenders and Jimnys. It hasn’t said how many it plans to make, or how much they start at – we’d imagine the answers are ‘it depends how many people want one,’ and ‘quite a lot’. Whatever the answers, it should look as at home in Scarborough as in Santa Cruz. Even if one of them is quite a lot rainier than the other.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Twisted Unveils Baja Bug VW Beetle Restomod
Twisted TBug - front
News
Hot Electric Vauxhalls Are Coming, Starting With The Mokka
Vauxhall Mokka GSE teaser
News
The Bulletproof Rezvani Knight Is Part Lamborghini Urus, Part Batmobile
Rezvani Knight - front
News
The ‘Base Model’ Audi E-Tron GT Is Still Fast As Heck
Audi E-Tron GT Quattro - front
News
Nissan Confirms A New Skyline Is In The Works
Nismo Skyline, front
News
Brabus Will Now Sell You A 788bhp Mercedes G63 Pickup, Because Why Not
Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front
Reviews
Citroen e-C3 Review: Cheap, But Others Are More Cheerful
Citroen e-C3 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Toyota Land Cruiser On-Road Review
Toyota Land Cruiser - front, dynamic