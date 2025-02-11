Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s Latest Update Brings Small But Welcome Changes

One of the most refreshing racing games in years now has some welcome quality-of-life improvements
Subaru Levorg, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Subaru Levorg, Tokyo Xtreme Racer

We think it’s fair to say that, a few weeks on from its release, Tokyo Xtreme Racer has been one of the most refreshing games in years. Here’s something you can just pick up and play and have loads of fun with, which is a shocking rarity these days.

Really then, we haven’t been left crying out for wholesale changes rather than just minor improvements. A new update for the title has been released, and we’re delighted to say that tweaks are small but very welcome.

Nissan 180SX, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Nissan 180SX, Tokyo Xtreme Racer

The biggest change fixes one of the biggest frustrations with the game. Previously, during a race, it wouldn’t be uncommon for a rival to suddenly switch across to a highway exit without warning and leave a race ending with a frustrating ‘DRAW’ when you both head off in separate directions.

Now though, an indicator has been added to show when a rival is about to change course as the road splits – putting an end to those moments of surprise.

If you find yourself getting humiliated at the hands of another driver (*cough* Melancholic Angel *cough*), you can now bail on a race early. That’s easily done by holding down the hazard light button.

Subaru BRZ, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Subaru BRZ, Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Smaller changes include the ability to change views while in autopilot mode, plus you’ll now get a warning if selling a car will take your earned credits beyond the limit of your wallet, leaving you out of pocket. Having made this mistake myself, that’s a delight to hear.

There’s also been a rebalancing of the game’s tuning, with users on Reddit reporting wholesale increases in power. Rivals also benefit from this though, so don’t expect to suddenly be blitzing everything in your path.

With the first month of Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s early access period coming to an end, expect more changes in the coming weeks. Developer Genki originally stated it plans to release the game in full after around four months and, if what we’ve played so far is anything to go by, it should be a magnificent thing.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

Gaming
Tokyo Xtreme Racer’s Latest Update Brings Small But Welcome Changes
Subaru Levorg, Tokyo Xtreme Racer
News
Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Itself, Driver Praises Safety Tech
News
Give The 1775bhp Bugatti Tourbillon Another Listen
Bugatti Tourbillon prototype
Japanese
Even The Toyota HiAce Has Gazoo Racing Parts Now
Toyota HiAce with Version II GR parts - front
News
Abt Has Made The Audi RSQ8 Even Less Subtle
Abt Audi RSQ8 Legacy Edition - front
News
Volvo EX30 Gets A Cross Country Makeover
Volvo EX30 Cross Country - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2025 Audi S5 Review: New Name, Same Game
Audi S5 - front 3/4
Reviews
2025 Mazda CX-80 Review: A Throwback In Many Good Ways, Some Not
Mazda CX-80, Artisan Red, front 3/4
Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4