Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Itself, Driver Praises Safety Tech

Ah yes, the Tesla Cybertruck. We don’t need to give you an introduction to it or tell you what to think. What we can report though is that one owner has praised the car for having ‘the best passive safety’ in the world, after the vehicle crashed itself into a pole.

As posted on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X (once Twitter), user @MrChallinger has revealed the aftermath of their Cybertruck mounting a kerb and then into a light post.

According to Jonathan Challinger, the Cybertruck’s Full Self-Driving systems were in use when the incident took place. He says that while in control of itself, the vehicle ‘failed to merge out of a lane that was ending… and made no attempt to slow down or turn’ before mounting the kerb and planting itself into a lamppost.

Soooooo my @Tesla @cybertruck crashed into a curb and then a light post on v13.2.4.



Thank you @Tesla for engineering the best passive safety in the world. I walked away without a scratch.



It failed to merge out of a lane that was ending (there was no one on my left) and made… pic.twitter.com/vpT4AGz8jZ — Jonathan Challinger (@MrChallinger) February 9, 2025

Despite the car’s self-driving technology apparently being the cause of the incident, Challinger praised the Cybertruck’s safety technology for him being left without injury.

He said: “Thank you @Tesla for engineering the best passive safety in the world. I walked away without a scratch.

“Big fail on my part, obviously. Don't make the same mistake I did. Pay attention. It can happen. I follow Tesla and FSD pretty closely and haven't heard of any accident on V13 at all before this happened. It is easy to get complacent now - don't.”

I mean, I'm alive and well and that's what matters.



The passive safety saved my ass. — Jonathan Challinger (@MrChallinger) February 9, 2025

There’s no footage of the crash publicly available yet, although Challinger says he does have a dashcam recording. He says he’s ‘hesitant’ as he doesn’t “want the attention and I don’t want to give the bears/haters any material.” He posted this statement to his X Premium account with 662 followers at the time of writing, amassing over 1.5k reposts and 9.5k likes.

Tesla has yet to publicly comment on the incident. We’ll update you if it does.