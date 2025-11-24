Manthey Just Made The 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Even Faster

New Manthey-developed GT3 kit brings dramatic aero improvements, shaving 2.8 seconds off its predecessor’s Nürburgring time
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit

Have you recently acquired a 992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 and thought to yourself, “This is great, but I really wish it could lap the Nürburgring quicker than its official time of 6:59.29”? Well, first of all, lucky you, and we also have your solution.

If you want to make a Porsche go faster, you go to Manthey Racing. The German racing team is a meister of the ‘Ring, taking overall victory in the track’s headline 24-hour race seven times, and often turns its hands to making 911 road cars quicker around the 12.9-mile stretch of tarmac too.

Which brings us to the new Manthey Kit for the 992.2 GT3, officially lapping the Green Hell in 6:52.981. That should do it.

992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit

It’s a development of the kit previously offered on the original 992 (and shaves 2.8 seconds off that Manthey-spec car in the process), with some properly nerdy little tweaks to maximise the package.

That includes a gurney flap on the gigantic, swan-neck-mounted rear wing, the endplates of which have also seen a curved redesign to optimise airflow. At the front of the car, the lip has been extended by 12mm to create a larger surface area.

Its biggest changes are ones you won’t see with the car on the ground, unless something has gone very, very wrong on a Touristenfahrten run. The underbody has seen an extensive redesign, with its turning vanes tripled in size to 1.5 metres, while the floor of the luggage compartment has now been covered for a completely smooth surface underneath the car. Rounding out the aero package are the carbon fibre aerodiscs on the rear wheels.

992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit
992.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Manthey Kit

That all contributes to a total downforce figure of 540kg at 177mph with the kit in circuit mode. That’s give-or-take roughly 80kg more than the standard version of the car, for a bit of context.

Under the skin, the Manthey kit brings four-way adjustable coilover suspension with a 10 per cent stiffer spring rate on the front axle compared with the previous iteration. Braided steel brake lines are included as standard, and you can option a more aggressive brake pad compound too.

No word yet on pricing, but as ever, you will be able to buy the Manthey kit directly from Porsche while keeping the 992.2 GT3’s factory warranty intact. Expect to see it on options lists from March 2026.

Ryan Hirons, Editor at Car Throttle
Ryan Hirons
Editor

Ryan serves as Editor of Car Throttle, having joined in 2023. On top of making sure everything is ticking over, you can read his takes on the latest new cars, some ways to spend your hard-earned cash in the used market, as well as the occasional JDM deep cut feature.

News
