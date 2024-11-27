Manhart Has Built An 843bhp BMW M3 Touring

When BMW facelifted the M3 Touring earlier this year, it brought it with an extra 20bhp. Not bad, given it never exactly felt sluggish with ‘just’ 503bhp at its disposal. Clearly, though, someone out there has decided it was nowhere near enough – leading to a mad new offering from Manhart.

The German tuner is renowned for its work on BMW’s M cars, so it’s hardly a surprise it has pounced on the refreshed Touring at the first opportunity. Oh, and in doing so, it’s given it an extra 320bhp. Crikey.

This is the MH3 800 Touring, a name that underrates its true power. The 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged S58 straight-six is producing 843bhp and a monstrous 804lb ft of torque – a 325lb ft increase.

Manhart MH3 800 Touring, rear 3/4

To achieve that, Manhart has fitted the S58 with forged pistons and conrods, a new intercooler and a carbon air intake. It also gets a Remus stainless steel exhaust system with active valves in case you want to keep the neighbours content with your modified BMW M car, and a reworked ECU.

Manhart also says it’s given the ZF eight-speed automatic a ‘Stage 2’ upgrade, taking its torque tolerance up to 959lb ft. It doesn’t say what ‘Stage 2’ involves, though we’d assume it to be more than a simple software remap.

Although Manhart has resisted the urge to fit the MH3 800 with some utterly wild bodykit, it does get a few in-yer-face additions. Those include a new carbon splitter with canards on the front, extended side skirts and exposed carbon on the bonnet. Oh, and a ducktail below the rear window.

Manhart MH3 800 Touring, side

It’s also given the M3 a set of Raffa wheels, measuring 20 inches on the front axle and 21 inches on the rear. Those are finished in gold to match all those additional accents.

Manhart plans to convert five M3 Tourings into an MH3 800, with this particular one costing €200,000 (approx. £167,000) – more than twice that of a new, stock car. Worth it?