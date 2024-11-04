The Suzuki Vitara Has Gone Electric

The e Vitara is the brand’s first mass-market EV, and will go on sale in Europe next summer
Suzuki e Vitara - front
Suzuki e Vitara - front

Suzuki’s been a little later than most to the electric car game – so much so that some might argue it’s rather missed the boat for early adopters – but it’s nevertheless arrived, launching its first mass-produced EV in the shape of this: the Suzuki e Vitara.

It is, rather inevitably, a compact crossover, although the name should have given that away – Suzuki’s been using it on various little 4x4s since the late ’80s. It’s effectively a toned-down version of the eVX concept unveiled early last year.

Suzuki e Vitara - front
Suzuki e Vitara - front

There’ll be two different choices of battery – 49 or 61kWh items. They’re packaged up together with the electric motor and inverter in the front axle.

Suzuki hasn’t confirmed performance figures, but it should be a relatively spritely thing in the way EVs tend to be. Opt for the 49kWh battery and you get 142bhp, while the 61kWh unit ups that to 171bhp. Spec the bigger battery, and you can also get an optional four-wheel drive version, which throws in a smaller e-motor on the rear axle for a total output of 181bhp.

Suzuki e Vitara - interior
Suzuki e Vitara - interior

Torque for both front-wheel drive versions is 139lb ft, while this jumps to 221lb ft for the four-wheel drive. This will likely be tempered, though, by the fact that with four driven wheels, the e Vitara weighs up to 1899kg. Get the little battery, and this drops down to a more palatable 1702kg. The four-wheel drive version gets a dedicated Trail mode, which uses torque vectoring to help out if the car detects things getting a bit slippery.

Suzuki hasn’t detailed anything about the interior, but it has released some pics which show the inevitable digital instrument screen and infotainment screen combo. We see some proper buttons as well though, so top marks there.

Suzuki e Vitara - rear
Suzuki e Vitara - rear

Set to be built in India and go on sale in Europe next year, the e Vitara is based on Suzuki’s new dedicated HEARTECT-e EV platform, which will underpin its batch of upcoming EVs, which the likes of the Swift Sport and Jimny have made way for in Europe. Toyota, meanwhile, will soon unveil its own little electric crossover, closely related to the e Vitara.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Toyota Is Owning SEMA 2024
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
Toyota Land Cruiser ROX
News
Company Boss Pours Cold Water On Suzuki Jimny EV Rumours
Suzuki Jimny - front
Suzuki Jimny - front
Videos
This Rally-Inspired Toyota GR86 Concept Needs To Make Production
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy - front
Toyota GR86 Rally Legacy - front
News
The Suzuki Vitara Has Gone Electric
Suzuki e Vitara - front
Suzuki e Vitara - front
News
This Maserati Mash-Up Is Your Restomod Of The Week
Modena Automobili Project MA-01 - front
Modena Automobili Project MA-01 - front
News
Toyota Anime Series Drops Heavy Hints At New MR2, Celica And More
Screenshot from Grip
Screenshot from Grip

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Reviews
Porsche 911 S/T Review: You Can Guess How This Verdict Ends