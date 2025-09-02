This Suzuki Jimny Is Cosplaying As A Land Rover, And You Could Buy It

We’re still not over the sad, all-too-soon end of European sales of the latest Suzuki Jimny. The poor little guy barely had a chance before emissions rules brought a premature end to its time in UK Suzuki showrooms, and a brief, rule-skirting return as a commercial vehicle was over just as quickly.

It still brightens our day up whenever we see one out in the wild, but we’d be smiling even more if we laid eyes on this particular example. Up for auction with Collecting Cars, it’s wearing a bodykit from Japanese bodykit manufacturer DAMD.

Suzuki Jimny 'Little D' - front detail

DAMD, if you’re not familiar, offers a range of fantastic and just about copyright-friendly conversions for the Jimny, making it resemble miniaturised versions of the Mercedes G-Wagen and classic Ford Bronco, as well as, hilariously, the Renault 5 Turbo and Lancia Delta Integrale. This one, though, is the Little D. Stop giggling at the back.

No, that’s D as in Defender, this Jimny having been given a makeover to look like a hot-washed Land Rover. That involves it getting a new front grille and bumpers, complete with some definitely not Land Rover-ish bonnet lettering.

Suzuki Jimny 'Little D' - interior

It’s been topped off with an appropriately British countryside-spec green paintjob and a neat set of 15-inch alloys of DAMD’s own design. Inside, meanwhile, it’s been overhauled with some superb tartan seat upholstery.

Otherwise, this is pretty much what you expect from a Jimny. Though it’s a Japanese-market model, supplied new in 2023 before being imported to Britain this year, it’s got the same 1.5-litre, 101bhp four-pot fitted to European examples, and not the kei-spec 660cc triple also offered in its home market. This particular car has a four-speed auto, which we’re sure translates into… some performance. Eventually. The odo reads 14,574km – a shade over 9000 miles.

Suzuki Jimny 'Little D' - rear

Still, the Jimny’s never been about going fast. It’s been about punching above its weight off-road, as well as making everyone smile wherever it goes. With its low-range gearbox and hill descent control, plus its titchy Landie makeover, this one should put a great big tick in both of those boxes. Although there’s a good chance that the smiles will be from people laughing at the fact that you’re driving around with ‘Little D’ written on your bonnet.

Our advice would be to ignore them. Should you fancy it, there are three days left on the auction at the time of writing, with bidding up to £13,250. That’s likely still got some way to go, but whatever the hammer price is, we suspect it’ll be a lot less than a similarly low-mileage, erm, Big D.