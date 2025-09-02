The Hyundai Concept Three Is Almost Here, And It Looks Sporty

This rakish concept will preview a new Ioniq-badged production model – could an N version follow?
Hyundai Concept Three teaser
We’ve known for a while now that next week’s Munich Motor Show will play host to the debut of a new concept car from Hyundai, and while we’ve widely been expecting it to be a glimpse at the smallest model yet from the Ioniq EV family, we weren’t quite prepared for this.

The company has now revealed a full design sketch of what it’s calling the Concept Three, and we weren’t entirely ready for how sporty it looks. The sketch, in side profile, gives us a look at a rakish hatch with a low cut roof, a big front splitter and a dramatic ducktail rear spoiler. It’s a look that Hyundai refers to as an ‘Aero Hatch’.

Hyundai Concept Three teaser
It follows a few teaser images released earlier, which show off these same elements, albeit toned down a little in the transition from sketch to actual, physical concept. Those teasers also give us a glimpse at a slender lightbar running across the front, similar to the one on the current Kona, and a fairly sizable front grille.

Despite that last element, we know this concept will be an EV, with its name pretty much confirming it’ll be a preview of a production Ioniq 3. That means it’ll join the existing Ioniq 5, 6 and 9, the first of which in 641bhp N guise was the first performance EV to properly wow us in.

Hyundai Concept Three teaser
The various sporty accoutrements on the Concept Three suggest Hyundai might have similar sporting aspirations for the production car. If a smaller, more accessible electric N model is in the works, then consider us excited.

In the meantime, the Concept Three is set to be on display at the Munich Show, taking place between 9 and 14 September. We’ll be keeping a close eye on it to see what Hyundai’s planning.

