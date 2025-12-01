We love the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Like seriously, properly love it. That’s why we’re very happy to see a new special edition of the glorious super saloon, the Collezione, even if there are a couple of caveats.

Caveat number one: it brings no mechanical changes to the car, although that doesn’t really matter – with last year’s update bringing a proper mechanical limited-slip diff and a bump in power from the 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 to 513bhp, the always-superb Quad is better than it’s ever been anyway.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione - rear

Rather, what you get is a slightly different shade of red paint from the one already available on the car. It’s called Rosso Giulia Collezione, and it’s a play on the Rosso Villa d’Este colour used by the new 33 Stradale supercar. Alfa says it’s “a deep red, rich in ink, which can switch from red to black depending on the light.”

You also get the Quadrifoglio’s glorious carbon-backed Sparco bucket seats up front as standard, although given that they’re a no-cost option on the regular car anyway, this isn’t particularly relevant. Finally, you get some embroidery on the headrests telling you which of the run of 63 cars you own.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione - interior detail

That brings us neatly onto caveat number two: this thing’s going to be rare. That limited run, to be split across the European, Middle Eastern, African, Chinese and Japanese markets, is a nod to the first year that the Quadrifoglio badge appeared on a road car (1963, to be clear, not 63 AD), and just two of them are UK-bound. Alfa hasn’t bothered to give pricing, presumably because it doesn’t need to for cars it’s only going to sell two of in Britain. Slightly more than the £86,885 a standard Quad costs, presumably.

There’s a companion special edition of the Giulia’s high-riding sibling, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio, which gets all the same extras as the Giulia but comes in a slightly brighter hue named Rosso Stelvio Collezione. 63 of those will be made too, but Alfa hasn’t made mention of any coming to Britain at all.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Collezione

Okay, perhaps they’re a bit underwhelming as special editions, but until recently, we thought we’d be saying goodbye forever to this dynamic duo right about now. However, because their replacements have been delayed as Alfa re-engineers them to take combustion and hybrid setup as well as the originally planned electric powertrains, the company recently confirmed that the current cars are getting a stay of execution of at least another year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Any reason to celebrate these two cars, then, is a good one. Even if it makes our emotional farewell feature to the Giulia from a few months back a bit awkward in hindsight.