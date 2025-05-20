Surprise! Here’s A Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 Concept

Steelies, all-terrain tyres and a roof rack? Yes please.
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept

We love a Fiat Panda 4x4 here at Car Throttle. Frankly, who doesn’t? The rugged variant of the city car has long stolen our hearts for punching above its weight and simply looking effortlessly cool in the process.

So, with the Grande Panda taking the nameplate to a bigger crossover, we’d been holding out hope that a 4x4 would come along for the little SUV someday to win us over. Well, it looks like that could be happening.

Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept

While our very own Mike Bartholomew is out in Italy to drive the Fiat, a 4x4 concept has made a surprise, low-key appearance at the launch. Official details are pretty scarce, but we can at least tell you it looks pretty cool.

The 4x4 concept gets a wonderful set of white steelies wrapped in all-terrain tyres, plus a roof rack – because lifestyle – with an iconic 4x4 badge cutout. Oh, and spot lamps both on the rack and plonked onto the front bumper.

Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept

Bodywork remains largely the same, though front inserts on this concept are painted silver rather than body-coloured while the side gets a black surround for the Panda logo.

Inside, the 4x4 concept gets a set of blue-and-tan corduroy seats as well as a bit of the textile inserted in the dashboard. We’re not sure how well that would hold up to the mud you’d hopefully find yourself in while off-roading, but we digress.

Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept, interior
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept, interior

Otherwise, there’s not much else we can say for the time being on the 4x4 concept. According to our beloved Mike, Fiat officials have said the concept is based on the newly-introduced hybrid variant of the Grande Panda.

No word on if a production version is certain, but it has been said it could potentially be based on the EV should it be built. Keep an eye out for this one.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

