North America, Enjoy Your Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition

500 examples of the V8 saloon are set for production, each with new BBS wheels and uprated Brembo brakes. We’re only a little jealous…
Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition
Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition

Here in the UK, we must confess to being pretty jealous of just how many naturally-aspirated V8s those of you in North America have had access to over the decades.

While the tide has turned recently as the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette have officially become available here, and the concept itself has begun to reach extinction, there’s still one we can’t have that we’re almost spiteful of.

That being the Lexus IS500, a 2UR-GSE-powered saloon. We have had that engine in the RC F until recently, but that doesn’t stop us from being any less jealous.

Well then, North America, enjoy your newest version of it. Meet the Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition, a sort of celebration of its status as one of the last remaining naturally-aspirated V8s on the market.

Just 500 will be made, and each will be painted in a new colour called Wind. Perhaps an odd name given wind itself has no physical colour, but it’s more interesting than ‘another shade of white’, we guess.

That’s contrasted with new 19-inch BBS alloy wheels painted in matte black, while behind those on the front axle sits a new set of Brembo brakes. The six-piston aluminium callipers clamp onto larger 380mm ventilated discs. Oh, and they’re red, naturally.

Speaking of, the interior gets a slathering of new red throughout (although, handily, Lexus has not published any images of it). Those include the seatbelts and a bit of the artificial leather, part-Ultrasuede seats. There’s also a plaque inside that will tell all of your passengers this is a one-of-500 car.

Despite paying tribute to its V8, there are no changes to the 5.0-litre lump. It still produces 472bhp and 395lb ft of torque, delivered to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

No word yet on pricing, although expect the Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition to command a bit more than its $60,595 asking price. We’d normally convert that to pound sterling, but we won’t today, out of spite. 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
New Toyota MR2: Everything We Know So Far
Toyota FT-Se concept - front
News
Surprise! Here’s A Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 Concept
Fiat Grande Panda 4x4 concept
News
North America, Enjoy Your Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition
Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition
News
Is BMW Readying Another Shooting Brake Concept?
BMW concept teaser
News
The Toyota bZ4X Touring Really Wants To Be An Estate Car
Toyota bZ4X Touring, front
News
Callum Designs Gives The Jaguar E-Type A Sci-Fi Twist
Callum Designs E-Type - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW ID3 GTX Review: A Convincing EV Hot Hatch, With One Big Problem
VW ID3 GTX - front
Reviews
2025 Audi RS6 GT Review: Utterly Excellent, Utterly Expensive
Audi RS6 GT, front
Reviews
2025 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Review: No Compromise
Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, front
Reviews
2025 Skoda Superb Estate Review: Lives Up To Its Name
Skoda Superb Estate - front
Reviews
Bentley Blower Jnr Review: Completely Pointless, Utterly Brilliant
Bentley Blower Jnr - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Xpeng G6 Review: The Literal Definition Of ‘Car’
Xpeng G6, front