Even The Peugeot 308 Has A Light-Up Badge Now

Since 2021, the third-generation Peugeot 308 has been quietly going about its business of being handsome, driving nicely, offering a good spread of powertrains and generally proving that for most people, jacked-up crossovers are actually a bit silly.

Now, the car’s been treated to a mid-life facelift, and we’re pleased to announce that none of that has particularly changed – although there might be some groans to hear that it’s the first Peugeot to come with that most garish of modern automotive fads, a light-up badge.

Peugeot 308 SW and 308 - front

That badge sits front and centre on a heavily reworked nose, which also brings a slashy new grille design and headlights with Peugeot’s ‘three-claw’ LED signature, designed to remind you that there’s a big angry cat on its badge. Just in case the fact that it was lit up hadn’t already made that clear. It also pulls that modern car trick of hiding the main headlights away low down in the bumper – the lights where you think they are are actually just daytime runners.

The changes are less drastic round the back, and it’s the same story inside, where the 308 retains its 10-inch touchscreen and Peugeot’s odd, tiny-wheeled i-Cockpit setup. However, the five toggle switches below the screen now offer a greater range of configurable shortcuts to the places you most want to get to on the screen, and there’s now selectable ambient lighting. Top versions get swishy materials like Alcantara upholstery and aluminium accents.

Peugeot 308 - interior

As before, there’s a healthy spread of powertrains. At the top is the all-electric e-308, offering the same 154bhp from its front-mounted e-motor as before. However, the battery now has a healthier usable capacity of 55.4kWh, meaning the WLTP test says it’ll do 280 miles on a charge – 21 miles further than before. The e-308 also gets vehicle-to-load functionality for the first time, should you find yourself in the back end of nowhere with a fridge to power.

Next up comes a plug-in hybrid, featuring a 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and a small electric motor for a peak output of 192bhp. Official test figures put its electric-only range at a healthy (if likely optimistic) 53 miles. There’s also a non-plug-in hybrid, using a 1.2-litre turbo three-pot and a six-speed dual-clutch auto. This one makes 143bhp, and Peugeot says it can run on electricity only for up to half the time when nipping around town.

Peugeot 308 SW - rear

Finally, frugality enthusiasts will be pleased to know that despite diesel being about as fashionable these days as pre-torn skinny jeans, the oil-burning 308 BlueHDi lives on, with a 1.5-litre, 128bhp turbodiesel four matched up to an eight-speed auto.

The 308 remains available as a five-door hatch and an SW estate, with every powertrain available in both body styles. UK pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed, but in the meantime, Peugeot, you know what we’re waiting for: let’s see the powertrain from the upcoming e-208 GTi stuck in its big sibling too.