Here’s Another Look At The Range Rover Electric

No word yet on when the battery-powered Range Rover will arrive, but you can at least look at it in some sand this time
It’s been a pretty err, eventful, couple of weeks over at JLR, what with the rebrand of Jaguar and its upcoming new concept car and all. Amongst all the noise of that big kitten though, it’s quietly working away at launching the car that will probably be one of the biggest launches of its history.

It’s not news that the Range Rover Electric is in the works, with JLR announcing the fact when the L460 was introduced back in 2021. Since then, we’ve been treated to a steady drip-feed of updates, with Land Rover opening reservations for the car late in 2023 and earlier this year offering some pictures of the car testing.

Range Rover Electric prototype, side
Range Rover Electric prototype, side

We now have a new set of those, this time from the dunes of the UAE – a stark contrast from the previous winter testing somewhere in Scandinavia.

Admittedly, they don’t tell us a great deal about the car we didn’t already know, nor has anything appeared to change visually.

Compared with the regular Range Rover, It looks like there’s a lightly reworked front grille, with a more minimalist take on the ICE car’s design, and obviously, there’s a charging port in place of the fuel filler. Duh. Other than that, it’s as you were visually with the current L460 generation Rangie.

Range Rover Electric prototype - front
Range Rover Electric prototype - front

We still don’t have a huge amount of info on the powertrain. A few details have been dropped by JLR, including that it’ll use 800v architecture presumably allowing for at least 350kW of charging capability. It'll also have a wading depth of 850mm, just 50mm shy of the combustion-powered stablemates - not that it’ll matter in Knightsbridge.

JLR has also previously said more patents have been filed for the EV than any other Range Rover before it, which bodes well for it being cutting-edge in terms of tech. Stating the obvious, it’s also set to be the quietest form of the SUV ever.

Range Rover Electric prototype - overhead
Range Rover Electric prototype - overhead

Battery size and motors remain a mystery. We’d expect a dual-motor setup and a battery well in excess of 100kWh, though that’s pure speculation at this point. Still no word yet on when production will begin or how much it’ll cost, either, although the waiting list remains open.

