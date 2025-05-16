PSA: You Can Build A Ramen Truck In Gran Turismo 7

With the addition of a Suzuki Carry to GT7, you can finally live out your food truck fantasies
Suzuki Carry Ramen Truck, GT7
Suzuki Carry Ramen Truck, GT7

Now, if there’s anything we’ve ever felt Gran Turismo has been missing out on, at no point have we considered to ourselves, ‘A ramen truck is really what this game needs’. Someone at Polyphony Digital clearly has, though, and we’re quite grateful for it.

With the addition of the Suzuki Carry XC in GT7, it’s expectedly arrived with some pretty bonkers modifications. That includes the option to swap the flatbed of the truck out for a ramen hut. Seriously.

Suzuki Carry Ramen Truck, GT7
Suzuki Carry Ramen Truck, GT7

There’s been some serious effort put into the meme, too. There’s a neat little condiments shelf placed near the window you’d serve from, as well as a modelled closed rear shutter. Better still, look inside, and you’ll see a beautifully crafted cooking station within.

In case you’d rather turn your carry into a tiny lorry, there’s also the option of a full rear cargo box – plus an aerodynamic aid for the roof, which is designed to improve airflow between the cab of the truck and its rear trailer. That, or an extended antenna with a comically large ball end.

Suzuki Carry, GT7
Suzuki Carry, GT7

At the moment, it’s lacking engine swaps, but we’re expecting that will inevitably change in future content updates for GT7. We’re crossing our fingers for the V8 made from two Hayabusa engines seen in the Suzuki Vision Gran Turismo. 

That engine is now available to put into the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak and a Radical SR3 in-game as of update 1.59, though, so that’s something. Although we’re more curious about putting the Jaguar XJR-9’s V12 into an F-Type.

Honda CR-V, GT7
Honda CR-V, GT7

Better yet, the Carry isn’t the only new addition to get some pretty hilarious mod options. The Honda CR-V – you know, the hybrid family car – can be given Time Attack-style aero. It’s even more hilarious when you discover that performance modifications won’t even take it past 200bhp. Presumably, a swap will be coming at some point.

What's next for GT7, then? The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile? We wouldn’t put it past Polyphony…

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

