Leaked Gran Turismo 7 Update Confirms A Kei Truck Is Coming

Well, this is a break from the norm for Gran Turismo 7 updates. We knew one was coming on 15 May via a notice in-game, but presumed the mid-month date meant we’d expect some small fixes rather than any new content.

Usually, if new content is to come, we’re teased with a shadowy silhouette by series creator Kazunori Yamauchi a few days before the big reveal, with it then arriving at the end of the month.

However, Sony has just accidentally leaked the next batch of content coming to GT7 in 1.59 through the PlayStation 5 home screen. Although since removed from GT7’s hub on the PS5 by the time we got around to checking it for ourselves, the leak has been immortalised on Reddit to reveal four cars will be added. Yes, that is a Kei truck.

More specifically, it’s a Suzuki Carry XC. We cannot wait to see what engine swaps we’ll be able to put into that – hopefully the twin-Hayabusa V8 seen in the manufacturer’s vision Gran Turismo.

Starring alongside that is an absolute might of power, the fifth-generation Honda CR-V. It looks as though it’ll be the hybrid, all-wheel drive version of the SUV.

Oh, and then there’s something called a Ferrari 812 Superfast? With a 6.5-litre V12 pushing 789bhp to the rear wheels, it sounds pretty fast. Still, we’ll be ready to dust it in the Carry.

Rounding out the quad of new cars is a C5 Chevrolet Corvette, making every generation of the ‘Vette represented in GT7 in one form or another. Hopefully, the GT1 race car could follow it down the line for true OG Gran Turismo nostalgia.

That’s about all we can glean from this leak for now. Presumably, it means no new track is coming in 1.59 or else we’d suspect that’d take a starring role in the announcement. Stay tuned for an official confirmation, though.