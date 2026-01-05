Pothole claims soar as drivers struggle with crumbling roads

Pothole compensation claims have surged across the UK, underlining the growing impact of deteriorating road surfaces on drivers and their vehicles.

New analysis by the RAC, based on a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to 207 local authorities across England, Scotland and Wales, shows that claims submitted to councils have risen by 91 per cent in just three years. In 2021, councils received 27,731 claims, a figure that climbed to 53,015 by 2024 among the 177 authorities that responded.

While the year-on-year picture shows a modest improvement, with claims falling by six per cent from 56,655 in 2023. Overall, though, the trend highlights the scale of the problem facing motorists. Some councils have seen especially sharp increases. Derbyshire recorded the largest jump, with claims rising from 224 in 2021 to 3,307 in 2024. Glasgow followed, with claims more than doubling to 2,794, while Oxfordshire saw numbers climb from 488 to 1,941 over the same period.

Despite the rise in claims, the chances of drivers receiving compensation remain slim. In 2024, councils settled just 26 per cent of all claims, paying out 13,832 of the 53,015 submitted. The RAC estimates this cost local authorities around £3.56 million, with an average payout of £390 per claim.

That figure falls well short of the real cost many drivers face. According to the RAC, repairing damage more serious than a puncture can cost drivers of family cars an average of £590, and earlier research shows almost four in 10 drivers would struggle to cover an unexpected £500 repair bill.

Rejection rates remain high across the country, as of the councils that shared data, 97 per cent turned down more than nine in 10 claims last year, with several authorities rejecting 99 per cent of applications. Only one council, Bridgend, paid out all claims it received — a total of just 52.

Geographically, some areas appear disproportionately affected. Glasgow recorded more than twice as many claims as miles of road in its network, while Staffordshire, Derbyshire, Edinburgh and Bury each saw roughly one claim per mile of road.

The RAC says the figures reflect years of underinvestment in local roads but points to new government funding and requirements for preventative maintenance as reasons for cautious optimism that conditions — and compensation figures — may begin to improve.