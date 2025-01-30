This Porsche Sculpture Sold For More Than A New GT3 RS

The wireframe sculpture of a 934 racer by Benedict Radcliffe went for £201,000
Porsche 934 sculpture - front
Porsche 934 sculpture - front

As we write this, at the end of January 2025, Porsche’s UK website lists the starting price of a brand new 911 GT3 RS as £192,600. We’ll grant you, your chances of actually finding one for that money are very slim indeed, but nevertheless, that’s what Porsche says it costs.

So, an actual brand new 911 with an actual howling 523bhp flat-six that you can actually drive, or an admittedly very cool life-size sculpture of a Porsche? You’d imagine it’d be no contest, but then we don’t really operate in the same circles as the ultra-wealthy, which might explain why this wireframe sculpture of a Porsche 934 race car has just been shifted for £201,000.

Porsche 934 sculpture - rear
Porsche 934 sculpture - rear

The sculpture is by British artist Benedict Radcliffe, who specialises in automotive sculptures like this. His work focuses on the raw shapes and details of cars by recreating them as wireframe models, using various industrial materials.

This particular work, originally produced for 2022’s Milan Design Week, recreates the 934 in 1:1 scale in 32mm orange steel tubing. The 934, by the way, was in essence a racing version of the original 930 911 Turbo, built to the FIA’s Group 4 rules in the 1970s. It saw plenty of success worldwide, winning both the European GT Championship and the Trans-Am series in North America.

Porsche 934 sculpture - front
Porsche 934 sculpture - front

Radcliffe’s sculpture does not have a fire-spitting 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six chucking out around 485bhp, because it's a sculpture. It does, however, sit on a set of centrelock BBS wheels, much like the real 934 did.

Anyway, after its debut in Milan, the sculpture travelled to China, being exhibited by the country’s Porsche division, and a week ago, it found itself up for auction on Collecting Cars. During its week-long auction, there were 218 bids, the highest being the £201,000 put forward by a collector in Asia. Presumably, their house is big enough to fit a life-size Porsche sculpture somewhere – again, that’s not really a problem we find ourselves having to face.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Polestar Gives Its Range A Rally-Inspired Makeover
Polestar Arctic Circle cars
News
There’s A New Six-Cylinder Morgan Coming
New Morgan
News
This Porsche Sculpture Sold For More Than A New GT3 RS
Porsche 934 sculpture - front
News
This Perfect-Spec Prodrive P25 Is Heading To Auction
Prodrive P25, front 3/4
News
This Slippery Renault Concept Is Out To Break Records
Renault Filante Record 2025 - front
News
The 542bhp BMW M3 CS Touring Is Here
BMW M3 CS Touring - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Porsche Macan EV Review: A Good EV, And A Decent Porsche
Porsche Macan 4 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 BMW M5 Review: Right Car, Wrong Badge
G90 BMW M5
Reviews
Porsche Panamera Turbo Review: You Really Don’t Need That Cayenne
Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front
Reviews
Mk8.5 VW Golf R Review: Sensible And Sensational
Mk8.5 VW Golf R, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 BMW M4 Review: Now AWD-Only, But I Don’t Mind
BMW M4 - front, driving
Reviews
MG Cyberster Review: Electric Isn’t Its Problem
MG Cyberster, front 3/4