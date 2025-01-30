This Porsche Sculpture Sold For More Than A New GT3 RS

As we write this, at the end of January 2025, Porsche’s UK website lists the starting price of a brand new 911 GT3 RS as £192,600. We’ll grant you, your chances of actually finding one for that money are very slim indeed, but nevertheless, that’s what Porsche says it costs.

So, an actual brand new 911 with an actual howling 523bhp flat-six that you can actually drive, or an admittedly very cool life-size sculpture of a Porsche? You’d imagine it’d be no contest, but then we don’t really operate in the same circles as the ultra-wealthy, which might explain why this wireframe sculpture of a Porsche 934 race car has just been shifted for £201,000.

Porsche 934 sculpture - rear

The sculpture is by British artist Benedict Radcliffe, who specialises in automotive sculptures like this. His work focuses on the raw shapes and details of cars by recreating them as wireframe models, using various industrial materials.

This particular work, originally produced for 2022’s Milan Design Week, recreates the 934 in 1:1 scale in 32mm orange steel tubing. The 934, by the way, was in essence a racing version of the original 930 911 Turbo, built to the FIA’s Group 4 rules in the 1970s. It saw plenty of success worldwide, winning both the European GT Championship and the Trans-Am series in North America.

Porsche 934 sculpture - front

Radcliffe’s sculpture does not have a fire-spitting 3.0-litre turbocharged flat-six chucking out around 485bhp, because it's a sculpture. It does, however, sit on a set of centrelock BBS wheels, much like the real 934 did.

Anyway, after its debut in Milan, the sculpture travelled to China, being exhibited by the country’s Porsche division, and a week ago, it found itself up for auction on Collecting Cars. During its week-long auction, there were 218 bids, the highest being the £201,000 put forward by a collector in Asia. Presumably, their house is big enough to fit a life-size Porsche sculpture somewhere – again, that’s not really a problem we find ourselves having to face.