Now There’s A Goldfinger Edition Rolls-Royce Phantom

Britain’s car makers are going all out to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Bond film, with Rolls following in the footsteps of Aston Martin
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front

The car makers of Britain would like to make it known that Goldfinger, the third and still one of the highest-rated films in the James Bond franchise, was released 60 years ago this year. It’s not been two weeks since we saw the Goldfinger Edition Aston Martin DB12, and now it has a villainous counterpart in the form of this Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The Goldfinger DB12 was an almost painfully obvious thing for Aston to do, but this Rolls comes as a bit more of a surprise. It references the 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville used in the film by its main villain, the portly, nationally-ambiguous metal enthusiast Auric Goldfinger.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - rear
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - rear

The modern car, based on the Extended Wheelbase Phantom, has had its black-and-yellow paint scheme precisely matched to Goldfinger’s Phantom. The Spirit of Ecstasy figurine on the car’s nose has been specially modified to ‘reveal’ concealed gold within certain sections, a nod to Goldfinger using his car’s body panels to smuggle the precious metal.

The inside – you won’t believe this – is absolutely full of gold, of the 18- and 24-carat variety. No, we don’t really understand what a carat is, either. It’s found on the base of the centre consoles, air vents, tread plates, speakers and even the inside of the glovebox, the lid of which also features a quote from Goldfinger – something along the lines of “I chuffing love gold, me.” The rear picnic tables, meanwhile, also have a gold inlay, as well as a map of the Fort Knox gold repository – a fictionalised one, before anyone starts planning their own audacious heist.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - interior
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - interior

Other bits of the interior reference the film’s iconic sequence taking place on the Furka Pass in Switzerland. An engraved contour map of the area surrounding the pass adorns the full-width ‘Gallery’ up front, while Rolls’ signature starlight headliner represents the position of the stars in the sky above Switzerland on 11 July 1964 – the last day of filming there.

In a couple of genuinely fun touches, there’s a gold-plated golf club in the boot, like the one used by Goldfinger’s henchman, Oddjob, and the Phantom’s in-door umbrellas replicate the colourful one he uses later in the same scene. Rolls has also managed to secure the registration ‘AU 1’, as seen in the film, for the car. The DVLA’s records show that it was previously on a Cullinan, so it might not have been so hard to track down.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger and 1937 Phantom III
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger and 1937 Phantom III

Unlike the 60-off DB12, the Phantom Goldfinger will remain a one-off. And there’s still a few months for Ford to do a special edition Mustang Convertible based on the one Tilly Masterson drives in the film – it’s inevitable, right?

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Now There’s A Goldfinger Edition Rolls-Royce Phantom
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front
Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger - front
News
Radford, The Jenson Button-Founded Coachbuilder, Has Filed For Bankruptcy
Radford Type 62-2 - front
Radford Type 62-2 - front
News
Brabus Has Turned The Mercedes SL Into A Shooting Brake And We Don’t Hate It
Brabus Rocket GTS - front
Brabus Rocket GTS - front
News
The International Harvester Scout Has Been Revived As A VW-Backed EV
Scout Traveler concept - front
Scout Traveler concept - front
News
The Hyundai RN24 Is Part Ioniq 5 N, Part WRC Car, All Sideways
Hyundai RN24 - front
Hyundai RN24 - front
News
Lexus LFR: Everything We Know About The Lexus LFA Successor
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front
Toyota GR GT3 concept - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Lamborghini Urus SE Review: Audacious, Hilarious, But Not The Car It Truly Wants To Be
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Lamborghini Urus SE, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro Review: Sweet Spot Or No-Man’s Land?
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro - driving
Reviews
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet Review
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Mercedes-AMG CLE53 Cabriolet
Reviews
Porsche 911 S/T Review: You Can Guess How This Verdict Ends
Reviews
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 Review: A Love Letter To An Icon, With A Tear-Jerking Price
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke
Reviews
2024 Toyota Prius Review: Your Taxi Driver Will Want One, And You Might Too
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4
2024 Toyota Prius, front 3/4