Novitec Will Now Widebody Your Ferrari Purosangue

It’s about as subtle as a widened Ferrari Purosangue will get, although that’s not saying much...
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, front
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, front

Have you recently got yourself the keys to a Ferrari Purosangue, but are feeling a little bit disappointed by its width?

And then maybe you took a look at Mansory’s effort with the don’t-call-it-an-SUV, and remembered you’re a real person rather than an AI-generated Instagram influencer and realised how utterly horrible that would be to be seen in. Well, we may have found a somewhat happy middle ground.

Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, side
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, side

This is the Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, a relatively subtle way of making your four-seat, jacked-up Ferrari a little bit thicker.

Novitec says the blistered arches add around six centimetres (about 2.4 inches to those of us who can’t speak metric) to the overall width of the Purosangue, which is to say not much on paper but enough to make London width restrictions even more squeaky bum. You can have them in your choice of carbon fibre or plastic. We’d go with the latter if you are worried about pranging it.

Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, rear 3/4
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, rear 3/4

Obviously, Novitec couldn’t just add some extra mass and call it a day. The Purosangue Esteso kit gets a pretty aggressive-looking front bumper, a new bonnet laced with carbon fibre vents and a bit more of the material added behind the front wheel arches. Oh, and an extended lip spoiler, naturally.

You can pick and choose parts, but going for the whole Esteso package will see the car lowered by 25mm courtesy of some lowering springs. You’ll also get larger wheels sourced from Vossen – measuring 22-inches on the front axle, and 23-inches at the rear.

Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, rear
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, rear

Oh, and helpfully, Novitec has unlocked a little more power from the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12. An ECU fiddling and new unhinged exhaust takes power from 715bhp to 745bhp.

Novitec doesn’t publicly list pricing for the modifications, so you’ll need to send them a polite email. Just please don’t accidentally ask Mansory instead.

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

