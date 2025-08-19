Project Motor Racing Confirms Porsche, Shows Off Weather Effects In New Trailer

With the sim just a few months away from release, a whole batch of fresh content and information has just been revealed for the sim
Project Motor Racing
Project Motor Racing

We’re only a few months off from the November release date of Project Motor Racing, so we’re ready for information on the motorsport-focused sim to start coming thick and fast. Ahead of it making an appearance at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this week, developer Straight4 Studios has dropped a new trailer officially confirming one of the most important brands in motorsport.

That brand is, of course, Porsche, a couple of whose models we’d already spotted in blink-and-you’ll-miss-them scenes in the original launch trailer. Joining those cars – the 917K and 996 GT3-RSR is a selection of sports racing machinery hailing from Stuttgart across the years.

They include the staggeringly dominant 962C Group C racer, the 1998-spec 911 GT1, and two of the company’s latest and most successful racers, the current 911 GT3 R and 963 Le Mans Hypercar.

The trailer shows off a selection of other newly confirmed cars too, from the new Ford Mustang GT4 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie LMH, whose piercing V12 wail put everything else to shame at Le Mans this year.

Project Motor Racing
Project Motor Racing

There are some new tracks to dig into, too. As well as getting our first proper in-game look at the Nürburgring, two other fan-favourite natural-terrain venues have been shown off: Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps and Australia’s Mount Panorama.

Alongside this, we get our first glance at the ‘True2Track’ system, which powers the game’s weather and time of day effects. This, promises Straight4, will provide dynamic dry/wet lines and 24-hour day/night cycles.

Project Motor Racing
Project Motor Racing

Finally, the trailer makes mention of cross-platform play and mod integration, the latter of which will feature across all platforms with a formal approval process to avoid any sticky legal situations.

Visitors to Gamescom will be able to spend some time getting to grips with Project Motor Racing from tomorrow until Sunday, and the sim will release in full on 25 November on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Mike Bartholomew headshot
Mike Bartholomew
Staff Writer

Mike joined Car Throttle as a Staff Writer at the start of 2024, a role that sees him driving the news desk, as well as reviewing cars and (often unsuccessfully) pitching features on obscure Italian hatchbacks.

