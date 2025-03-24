The Karma Amaris Is A Suave New Range-Extender GT

Nearly every niche of the new car market is filled with some model or other these days, but if you’ve been desperately craving a handsome, classically proportioned GT car with a range-extender electric powertrain, you’ve been out of luck. Until now – meet the Karma Amaris.

California-based company Karma has been around for a while now, having acquired the tooling for the Fisker Karma after the original iteration of Fisker went bust in 2016. Its first couple of cars, the range-extender Revero and Invictus, have essentially been updated Fisker Karmas, but more recently, it’s been planning a push of totally new models.

Karma Amaris - rear

The Amaris is the latest of these, a two-door coupe with a new iteration of Karma’s range-extender powertrain. This consists of a pair of electric motors powering the rear axles, with the range-extending part provided by an unspecified turbocharged four-cylinder engine, as opposed to the BMW three-cylinder that can be used to top up the batteries in the Revero.

The body, styled with a design language that Karma calls ‘Comet Line’, is made from a blend of carbon fibre and aluminium, and features a massive clamshell bonnet and upwards-opening ‘swan doors’. Those geometrically-spoked wheels, called ‘Constellation’, are 22 inches in diameter and made from forged aluminium.

Most other details, including the interior, are still under wraps, but Karma estimates 0-60mph in under 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 165mph.

Karma Amaris - rear detail

See also Nissan CEO Set To Be Replaced, Could Reignite Honda Merger Talks

The Amaris is set to go into production in the final quarter of next year, and alongside its unveiling, Karma has also made some changes to its other upcoming models in response to shifting EV demand.

The Gyesera, a low-slung saloon intended to replace the Revero, was originally planned to be a fully electric car, but it too will now arrive as a range-extender later this year. Meanwhile, the Kaveya, an all-electric halo supercar, has been delayed until 2027.