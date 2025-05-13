Brabus Will Now Sell You A 788bhp Mercedes G63 Pickup, Because Why Not

If, last week, you looked at Brabus’ latest creation, the 788bhp, portal-axled Mercedes G63-based XL-800, and thought ‘it’s nice, but I wish I could get it as a pickup’, then we have some unbelievable news for you.

That’s because Brabus has just unveiled the XLP 800 Adventure, which is just like the XL-800 except… It’s a pickup! Truly, dreams can come true. As long as they’re overly specific dreams about ridiculously powerful modified Mercedes G-Wagens.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - side

It’s the latest in Brabus’ line of hacked-up G-Wagen-based XLP pickups, and features the same host of upgrades as the XL-800 SUV. They include new turbochargers to boost the G63’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to 788bhp and 737lb ft of torque. Top speed is once again limited to 130mph to protect the vast all-terrain tyres, although the XLP loses out by two-tenths on the 0-62mph run, which drops from 4.6 to 4.8 seconds.

The XLP also gets the same rowdy stainless steel exhaust system, complete with a neighbour-friendly ‘Coming Home’ mode.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - interior

Once again, its party piece is its pair of portal axles that give it a towering 470mm of ground clearance. They’re paired with height-adjustable KW coilover suspension, the adjustment of which also tweaks powertrain response, steering and the input of the driver assists to suit different off-road scenarios.

Pickup stuff? The bed is made in-house using pre-preg carbon fibre, and the G63’s wheelbase has been lengthened by 500mm to accommodate it. It’s lined with the same soft teak that Brabus uses for the decking on its boats.

Brabus XLP 800 Adventure - rear

To make your pickup dreams come true, you’ll need €750,800 (around £630,000). That’s nearly a full £100k more than the SUV, which seems like a lot for a pickup bed and 50cm of extra length. But then, cars like this aren’t really designed for mortals like us – we’re sure Brabus’ clientele can find the extra sheets.