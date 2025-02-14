This New Indie Game Will Let You Build Your Dream RC Car

RC cars are immense fun, but they have limitations. As well as the fact they’re an expensive hobby if done properly, they’re often fragile, require good weather or access to a track to use and can be a huge time sink to build and maintain.

How about if you could get all the fun of racing RC cars without those to worry about? Welcome, then, to Recharge.

This new indie game is being described as a ‘Hyperrealistic RC car game’, and its big selling points are hyperrealistic graphics and the ability to customise cars to your hearts’ content. Exacts on how customisation will work have yet to be detailed, but it’s promised you’ll be able to swap parts, paintwork and bodies.

Following its realistic visuals is a physics engine that’s said to be ‘true-to-life’ rather than arcade-focused, and we’re very intrigued to see how that translates to a controller. In theory, probably pretty well – given the whole you know, radio-controlled thing.

The game’s Steam page even says it’ll be compatible with RC controllers, although we have absolutely no idea how that would work. Keep your eyes posted for more on that one.

12-car races have been confirmed across single- and multiplayer. Although only confirmed for PC so far, developers Room Games have committed to offering ‘cross-platform’ multiplayer which would suggest plans for a console release down the line.

Recharge, in-game screenshot

Game modes will go beyond just racing too. Open-world exploration is promised, as is a drift mode down the line. Oh, and you’ll be able to properly break cars – so maybe the time sink of fixing them isn’t completely gone.

Recharge is set to launch through Steam Early Access sometime in Q2 this year, although no word yet on a planned full release. You can wishlist the game now though, in case you’re keen to stay updated with it.

For now, I’ve got an urge to take out one of my Tamiyas…