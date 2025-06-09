Manhart Will Give Your Porsche 911 Turbo S All The Power

Ah, Manhart. One of our favourites of Germany’s many merchants of massive automotive power has long specialised in BMWs, but it’s not just stuff with gigantic kidney grilles that it likes to pump full of horsepower and carbon fibre. Case in point: the TR 900 II, the tuner’s take on the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S.

With its 641bhp and frankly alarming 2.7-second 0-62mph dash, the Turbo S was hardly crying out for more shove, but if you could… You just would, right?

Manhart TR 900 II - side

That’s where Manhart steps in with its Turbo Performance Kit. The centrepiece of this are a pair of upgraded TTH turbochargers for the 911’s 2.7-litre flat-six, and it also gets an ECU remap and a stainless steel exhaust system, which, for markets outside Germany, can be fitted with racing downpipes.

All this takes power up to 909bhp, and torque from 590 to 804lb ft. That power number, if you’re keeping up with your massively tuned German sports cars, is exactly the same as the one Manhart recently coaxed out of the BMW M4 CSL, but unlike the Beemer, the 911’s power is sent to all four wheels, which should make it a bit less trouser-ruining.

Manhart TR 900 II - rear

You can’t just throw that much power at a car without changing some other stuff, so the Turbo S’ seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox has been reinforced to cope with the extra grunt. The factory-fit carbon ceramic brakes, though, remain untouched.

Elsewhere, the ride height has been dropped by 30mm on a set of H&R lowering springs. An aero kit from Porsche customisation specialist Moshammer brings a new front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser and rear wing. Topping everything off is a set of forged wheels on the outside, and a host of blue accents on the inside.

Manhart TR 900 II - interior

Manhart hasn’t said how much the whole package costs, but as always with its upgrades, everything’s available individually too. So, this or that M4 for getting McLaren P1-beating power out of your six-cylinder German coupe?