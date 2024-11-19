Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo

It’s certainly an interesting time to be Jaguar right now. Between its transition from trying to take sales from BMW and Audi to chasing Porsche and Bentley with EVs, and going a year without selling cars, it’s taken the opportunity to give its logo and branding a refresh.

Oh, by refresh, we mean it’s basically thrown everything that was in place into the bin and started again. That means a new font and a completely new logo, although the leaper at least remains – albeit now edgier than before.

Jaguar leaper

We’re yet to hear exactly how Jaguar plans to integrate the new branding onto its cars, although we’d hazard a guess the circular ‘monogram’ with the J and R (and looking a little like a Pokemon gym trainer badge) may appear in some form. Almost certainly too, the leaper.

As for the branding the manufacturer will deploy elsewhere, it’s elected for a softer font that will be used primarily for marketing. Oh, and it’s also published a bunch of artsy images with phrases like ‘delete ordinary’ and ‘live vivid’ – a far cry from the usual Jaaaag association of tweed jackets and cigars. We’ve put one of these stills in because, if we had to see them, so did you.

We suspect some of you will be pretty cynical about this, and with all honesty, we are a bit too – more about the influencer vibe Jaguar is seemingly aiming to chase than a new font. Time will tell if that proves to be a shrewd move or not.

To be quite frank though, we care more about the products it’ll eventually be putting out. Last week, we got our first taste of those – an electric GT car seemingly set as a Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air rival. Although we’ve only seen that in camouflage, it won’t be long before a concept version is shown. Keep your eyes peeled on 2 December.

