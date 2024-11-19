Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo

As Jag makes the switch to building Bentley-chasing EVs, it’s introduced a new look for its logo
Jaguar new logo
Jaguar new logo

It’s certainly an interesting time to be Jaguar right now. Between its transition from trying to take sales from BMW and Audi to chasing Porsche and Bentley with EVs, and going a year without selling cars, it’s taken the opportunity to give its logo and branding a refresh.

Oh, by refresh, we mean it’s basically thrown everything that was in place into the bin and started again. That means a new font and a completely new logo, although the leaper at least remains – albeit now edgier than before.

Jaguar leaper
Jaguar leaper

We’re yet to hear exactly how Jaguar plans to integrate the new branding onto its cars, although we’d hazard a guess the circular ‘monogram’ with the J and R (and looking a little like a Pokemon gym trainer badge) may appear in some form. Almost certainly too, the leaper.

Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo

As for the branding the manufacturer will deploy elsewhere, it’s elected for a softer font that will be used primarily for marketing. Oh, and it’s also published a bunch of artsy images with phrases like ‘delete ordinary’ and ‘live vivid’ –  a far cry from the usual Jaaaag association of tweed jackets and cigars. We’ve put one of these stills in because, if we had to see them, so did you.

Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo

We suspect some of you will be pretty cynical about this, and with all honesty, we are a bit too – more about the influencer vibe Jaguar is seemingly aiming to chase than a new font. Time will tell if that proves to be a shrewd move or not.

To be quite frank though, we care more about the products it’ll eventually be putting out. Last week, we got our first taste of those – an electric GT car seemingly set as a Porsche Taycan and Lucid Air rival. Although we’ve only seen that in camouflage, it won’t be long before a concept version is shown. Keep your eyes peeled on 2 December.
 

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Take A Look At Jaguar’s New Logo
Jaguar new logo
Jaguar new logo
News
The New Renault 5 Will Cost £22,995
Renault 5
Renault 5
News
The Donkervoort F22 Final Five Is A Feral Five-Cylinder Send-Off
Donkervoort F22 Final Five - front
Donkervoort F22 Final Five - front
News
This Mad Creation From Chile Will Be Immortalised As A Hot Wheels Toy
'La Liebre' - front
'La Liebre' - front
News
DS Really Wants To Build Its Incredible Citroen SM Tribute Concept
DS SM Tribute concept - side
DS SM Tribute concept - side
News
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition Brings A Wing And Other Things
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear
Hyundai Elantra N TCR Edition - rear

Latest Reviews

Reviews
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS Review: Jack Of All Trades, Master Of One
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
2024 Skoda Octavia vRS, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
BMW M135 Review: A Superb All-Rounder That Lacks Something
BMW M135 - front
BMW M135 - front
Reviews
Abarth 695 75 Anniversario Review: More Fashion Accessory Than Hot Hatch
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Abarth 695 Anniversario, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
Alpine A290 GTS Review: A Little Restrained, But A Lot Of Fun
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Alpine A290, front 3/4, driving
Reviews
2024 Dacia Duster Review: Refreshingly Simple, Relentlessly Charming
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Dacia Duster - front, dynamic
Reviews
Toyota Hilux GR Sport Review: A Tough, Capable Truck – Just Don’t Be Fooled By The Badges
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front
Toyota Hilux GR Sport - front