Jaguar Teases Radical Concept That Ditches Rear Windscreen

A preview of the brand’s new corporate design direction, we’ll see the concept in full on 2 December
Jaguar concept teaser
It’s been a busy few days for Jaguar. First, it showed off some official ‘spy’ photos of the electric four-door ‘GT’ that’s set to spearhead its all-electric relaunch in 2026, then it went all cryptic on us, deleting all its old social media posts and debuting a new logo, the response to which we’ll charitably describe as ‘mixed’.

Now, it’s teased the concept that’ll introduce the world to its new direction on 2 December, and it looks like it’ll be… different. The image, which appears to be an undisguised version of one that’s been visible on Jag’s website for a few months, seems to show a closeup of the rear corner of the car, and there’s rather a lot to unpack.

Jaguar concept teaser
The first thing you’ll likely notice is the rear windscreen. Or rather, the lack of one. Instead, it seems to be just a plain body colour panel in its place, with rearward visibility likely handled all digitally. Whether this is something that carries over to production remains to be seen – the only other car we can think of to eschew a rear screen that isn’t some hardcore mid-engined sports car is the Polestar 4.

We also can’t see any rear lights. This, we can be fairly sure, won’t be carried over to production, because of pesky things like, y’know, the law, and making sure the car doesn’t become basically invisible at night.

Wide rear haunches are standout features of a rear-end dominated by hard edges and right angles while there seems to be some kind of huge grille arrangement back there too. What it’s for is anyone’s guess.

Jaguar EV prototype
The roofline, meanwhile, also gives away a fastback profile similar to the one on the previously-seen (Although apparently unrelated) prototype, and the way it softly falls away to meet the harshly truncated Kammtail rear end puts us in mind of some sort of 1930s streamliner car.

Our initial impression, then, is of something fairly bravely retrofuturist that wouldn’t look out of place in a Fritz Lang movie, and we’re nothing if not intrigued to see the full article, which is debuting in Miami on 2 December.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

