If You Don’t Own A £4,000 Porsche Surfboard, Is Your Life Even Complete?

We will simply never be cool enough to own one of these handmade surfboards finished in retro Porsche paint colours
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Porsche 911s with matching surfboards
Picture the scene: you’re puttering up to the beachfront car park in your classic air-cooled Porsche 911. You’re probably somewhere painfully cool, like Santa Barbara, or Cap Ferret, or Byron Bay – the effect might not be as strong in, say, Bridlington.

You pull up, kill the engine, and take your surfboard off your period-correct chrome roof rack. Yes, you do in fact live inside an Instagram post. But something’s missing: “Why, oh why,” you think to yourself, “isn’t my beautiful handmade surfboard colour-matched to the authentically-patinated Bahama Yellow paintwork on my 1967 911T?”

Porsche x Almond surfboard - Bahama Yellow
Well, luckily for you, there’s now a way to fill this huge, gaping hole in your life. Porsche has unveiled a range of limited-edition surfboards, made in collaboration with Californian company Almond, which can be finished in a range of vintage Porsche colours.

Those are a trio of hues that were mainstays of the German marque’s 1960s output: Irish Green, Bahama Yellow, and Polo Red. Or, if motorsport’s more your jam, you can also get them in the famous ‘Pink Pig’ livery used by the 917/20 at Le Mans in 1971.

Porsche x Almond surfboard - Polo Red
There are two versions available: the 7’ 10’’ ‘Cash-Yew II’ and the 9’ 11’’ (hey! That’s a Porsche!) ‘Surf Thumper’. In addition to choosing your colour, you can also add a personalised racing number to sit in the roundel included as part of the design. Your board will then be meticulously hand-crafted by the particularly gnarly artisans in Almond’s California workshop – would you honestly expect anything less?

We assume that if you’re the kind of person with a vintage 911 that you’re prepared to pair with a matching surfboard, you’ll have no problem with the cost: $4500 for the shorter board, and $5500 for the longboi – around £3400 and £4200 at current rates. Frankly, considering they’re a) beautifully handmade surfboards and b) official Porsche tie-ins, that’s… kinda cheap.

Porsche x Almond surfboard - Irish Green
At any rate, can you really put a price on making that hazy, yellow-tinted Instagram post that tiny bit more perfect? You’ll need to be quick, though – only 200 boards will be made, and if your 911 is Bali Blue, we’re afraid you’re out of luck. Poor you.

