Honda GT Electric Fastback Duo Debuts In Shanghai

These handsome China-only models will each be produced by one of Honda’s local joint ventures
Dongfeng Honda GT (left) and GAC Honda GT (right)
Dongfeng Honda GT (left) and GAC Honda GT (right)

It can sometimes be a bit confusing to try and wrap your head around the Chinese car industry from the perspective of someone used to the way things are done in Europe. Take these two new China-only models unveiled by Honda at the Shanghai Auto Show. One is the Honda GT, a low-slung electric fastback saloon, and the other is the Honda GT, a low-slung electric fastback saloon.

Let us explain. These two cars are clearly pretty closely related, and are part of Honda’s China-exclusive Ye series of EVs first launched last year. That name has nothing to do with a rapper with a reputation for saying controversial things – it’s the English equivalent of the Chinese character 烨, which means ‘shine brilliantly’.

Dongfeng Honda GT - rear
Dongfeng Honda GT - rear

We saw the GT previewed at last year’s Beijing Auto Show as a concept, and it’s at Shanghai this year that Honda has unveiled the production version. Or versions, as it turns out.

The two subtly different versions will each be built by one of Honda’s local joint venture partnerships with Chinese car companies. The blue one is the Dongfeng Honda GT, while in red is the GAC Honda GT.

GAC Honda GT - rear
GAC Honda GT - rear

Although there are subtle styling differences front and rear, the cars are clearly very closely related, and share a common interior – one with no fewer than four screens, or six if you count the ones showing the feed from the rear view cameras.

There’s no powertrain info yet, but both cars are likely based on the same underpinnings as the first Ye series cars, the P7 and S7 SUVs. Those cars both offer 268bhp rear-motor and 469bhp dual-motor versions, the former offering up to 404 miles of range on China’s test cycle.

Honda GT - interior
Honda GT - interior

Though we’re seeing shades of things like the Kia EV6 and VW ID.7 with the GT twins, neither’s likely to make it outside of the Chinese market, and in Europe, we’ll likely be waiting for the first of the 0 Series for the next electric Honda. Reckon we should get these instead?

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

