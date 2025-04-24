An MG Cyberster Coupe Is Coming

The striking scissor-doored electric roadster is getting a hardtop sibling, potentially as soon as this autumn
MG Cyber GTS concept - front
MG Cyber GTS concept - front

The MG Cyberster is a curious thing. One of the first attempts at an electric sports car at the slightly less silly end of the price spectrum, it’s certainly got the looks and the performance, but as we found when we drove it, it’s a little rough around the edges in places.

Some of that stems from a lack of refinement from its soft-top roof, so perhaps a coupe version might help – and that’s exactly what’s just been confirmed for production by MG’s parent company, SAIC, at the Shanghai Auto Show.

MG Cyber GTS concept - rear
MG Cyber GTS concept - rear

We saw a Cyberster coupe previewed at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in the form of the Cyber GTS concept. That looked pretty much production-ready, so we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see the final version look basically identical. Apparently, it was the positive public reaction to that rather handsome concept that led to a production coupe getting the green light.

No timescale has been given yet as to when a production Cyberster coupe will arrive, but it’s been suggested that it could land in October this year to coincide with the 60th anniversary of MG’s first coupe, the MGB GT.

MG Cyber GTS concept - rear detail
MG Cyber GTS concept - rear detail

Specs and technical details are equally elusive for now, but there’s no reason to expect they’ll differ hugely from the two powertrains offered by the roadster. The current UK lineup consists of the single-motor, rear-drive Trophy with 335bhp, and the dual-motor, all-wheel drive GT with 536bhp. The latter will hit 62mph in a quoted 3.2 seconds in drop-top guise.

Confirmation of a production Cyberster coupe came alongside the debut of the CyberX concept, a boxy electric SUV that’s highly likely to spawn a production version of its own. MG’s planning to expand its Cyber family of cars to provide a more design-focused, enthusiast-geared range alongside its very worthy but rather unremarkable range of hatchbacks and crossovers like the 3, 4 and ZS, so expect to see more of the badge in the future.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

