Here’s The New BMW iX3 Chilling Out In Lapland

We caught a glimpse of BMW’s next-gen electric SUV as it underwent cold weather testing in the Arctic Circle
BMW iX3 prototype - front
BMW iX3 prototype - front

Later this year, the first of the new BMW Neue Klasse EVs will arrive. Promising to bring more tech, more range and less… challenging styling than Beemer’s current EVs, the new models, which borrow their codename from the run of saloon cars that saved BMW’s bacon in the 1960s, will be spearheaded by a saloon and an SUV, equivalent in size to the 3 Series and X3, respectively.

We’ve seen both previewed in concept form and now Car Throttle has spotted the SUV, which will be badged iX3 when it arrives later this year, undergoing cold weather testing in the Arctic Circle.

BMW iX3 prototype - front
BMW iX3 prototype - front

This is the car we saw previewed last year as the Neue Klasse X concept, and while the prototype wears the usual camouflage in an effort to throw us off the scent, it’s clear to see that plenty of the concept’s styling cues will carry over.

The production car tones down some of the more concept-ish bits of the Neue Klasse X, but we can clearly see a similar overall silhouette and a version of the same shark-nosed front end, with long, slender headlights stretching across the front fascia.

BMW iX3 prototype - rear
BMW iX3 prototype - rear

BMW has concealed the prototype’s kidney ‘grilles’, but we’d expect the production car to wear similar items to the tall, slender 2002-inspired grilles on the concept. Other features of the concept like the exaggerated Hofmeister kink are present and correct, too.

Powertrain details of the Neue Klasse models are still under wraps for now, but we know they’ll use BMW’s sixth-generation batteries and electric motors, powered by a fast-charging 800V architecture. All the cars’ systems, meanwhile, will be run from four ‘superbrain’ computers, with one each handling infotainment, automated driving, driving dynamics and other basic functions.

BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X concept

The finished car will be unveiled in September at the Munich Motor Show, and should be fairly swiftly followed by the saloon and a further four Neue Klasse EVs in the coming years.

Mike Bartholomew headshot

The first full sentence spoken by an infant Mike was a review of the ride quality of a Volvo 850. It was “Daddy’s car goes bumpy-bump on a bumpy road,” so would probably need proofreading a bit, but it was a start.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Nissan Unveils Extra-Sharp Limited Edition For The US
Nissan Z Nismo sushi knife
News
The Hybrid Toyota Hilux Is Still A Tough Cookie
Toyota Hilux Hybrid - front
News
Novitec Will Now Widebody Your Ferrari Purosangue
Novitec Ferrari Purosangue Esteso, front
News
The Karma Amaris Is A Suave New Range-Extender GT
Karma Amaris - front
News
Lewis Hamilton Wants To Design A Manual Ferrari Road Car
Ferrari F40, side profile
News
Here’s The New BMW iX3 Chilling Out In Lapland
BMW iX3 prototype - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore Review: Easy To Like, Hard To Love
Maserati GranTurismo Folgore - front, driving
Reviews
Abarth 600e Review: Electric, But Still A Proper Hot Hatch
Abarth 600e - front, driving
Reviews
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabrio Review: Almost Annoyingly Good
Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet - front, driving
Reviews
Land Rover Defender Octa Review: A Physics-Defying Monster
Land Rover Defender Octa, front
Reviews
2025 Ford Capri Review: The Name Is Its Most Interesting Feature
Ford Capri, front
Reviews
Cupra Born VZ Review: Good, Clean Fun
Cupra Born VZ - front