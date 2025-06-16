Here’s An Even More Special Ferrari 296 Speciale

A regular 296 Speciale not enough for you? Meet the Piloti Ferrari, reserved exclusively for those who use their cars on track
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

If you’ve just ordered your run-of-the-mill Ferrari 296 Speciale, you may want to look away now. There’s now an even more, err, special version of the Speciale – and this one is exclusively reserved for those who like to hammer around racetrack.

This is the Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, inspired by the factory-backed Ferrari 499Ps that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Oh, and a 499P is fresh off its third win under the stewardship of privateer AF Corse at this year’s race.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

That leads to a lot of yellow striping, World Endurance Championship logos and whatever number you’d like on there. This show car is wearing 51, a nod to the 2023-winning Hypercar.

Changes inside are pretty subtle, but the Alcantara-clad seats now come with fireproof inserts made from the same material as Ferrari’s Le Mans-competing driver overalls, for… reasons. Your chosen number will also make an appearance in the footwell, while customisable carbon door sills are there too.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, seats
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, seats

Mechanically, there’s no difference between the Piloti Ferrari and the ‘normal’ 296 GTB, though it depends how much mental horsepower you attribute to having racing numbers on your car.

To be eligible to buy a Ferrari 296 Speciale, you’ll need to have a history of driving Ferraris on track. Presumably, that means Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could easily get in the queue for one, as too any of the Le Mans-competing drivers.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, detail
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, detail

What if you’re not competing at a top level of motorsport, though? Well, that extends to anyone who partakes in Ferrari’s official track activities. Those include one of its many Challenge series across the globe, as well as its Corse Clienti programmes – good to know if you’ve just bought yourself a 499P Modificata.

Oh, and obviously, you’ll need quite a lot of cash. Ferrari hasn’t (and we suspect won’t) listed prices publicly, but expect to pay quite a lot more than the £400k-ish it costs for a normal 296 Speciale.

me

Ryan is Car Throttle's News and Features Editor, landing here in 2023. When he’s not writing cars, you’ll find Ryan pretending to drive them on Gran Turismo or playing with radio-controlled ones.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Here’s An Even More Special Ferrari 296 Speciale
Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale
News
Bon Retour! New 276bhp Peugeot e-208 GTi Revealed
Peugeot e-208 GTi, front
News
Here’s The VW Golf GTI Edition 50, And It Already Holds A Nürburgring Record*
Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50
News
Here’s Your Best Look Yet At The Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N teaser - side
News
Porsche Casually Entered A British Hillclimb With A Secret Cayenne Prototype
Porsche Cayenne EV prototype - front | HillClimb.TV
News
The Skoda Enyaq Has Been Mashed Up With A Rally Car Again, Because Why Not
Skoda Enyaq RS Race facelift - front

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the latest car news, reviews and unmissable promotions from the team direct to your inbox

Latest Reviews

Reviews
Fiat 600 Hybrid Review: Plenty Of Style, A Little Light On Substance
Fiat 600 Hybrid - front, driving
Reviews
BYD Dolphin Surf First Drive: Is China’s Best-Selling Car Any Good?
BYD Dolphin Surf, front
Reviews
Ineos Grenadier Review: A Flawed Indulgence You Can’t Help But Love
Ineos Grenadier - front
Reviews
2025 Kia EV6 Review: As Good To Drive As It Looks?
Kia EV6 - front, driving
Reviews
2025 Lexus LM350h Review: The Rolls-Royce Of MPVs
Lexus LM350h, front
Reviews
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Review: Good Looks, Great Value, But Lacks Zip
Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid - front, driving