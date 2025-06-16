Here’s An Even More Special Ferrari 296 Speciale

If you’ve just ordered your run-of-the-mill Ferrari 296 Speciale, you may want to look away now. There’s now an even more, err, special version of the Speciale – and this one is exclusively reserved for those who like to hammer around racetrack.

This is the Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, inspired by the factory-backed Ferrari 499Ps that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans consecutively in 2023 and 2024. Oh, and a 499P is fresh off its third win under the stewardship of privateer AF Corse at this year’s race.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale

That leads to a lot of yellow striping, World Endurance Championship logos and whatever number you’d like on there. This show car is wearing 51, a nod to the 2023-winning Hypercar.

Changes inside are pretty subtle, but the Alcantara-clad seats now come with fireproof inserts made from the same material as Ferrari’s Le Mans-competing driver overalls, for… reasons. Your chosen number will also make an appearance in the footwell, while customisable carbon door sills are there too.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, seats

Mechanically, there’s no difference between the Piloti Ferrari and the ‘normal’ 296 GTB, though it depends how much mental horsepower you attribute to having racing numbers on your car.

To be eligible to buy a Ferrari 296 Speciale, you’ll need to have a history of driving Ferraris on track. Presumably, that means Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could easily get in the queue for one, as too any of the Le Mans-competing drivers.

Piloti Ferrari 296 Speciale, detail

What if you’re not competing at a top level of motorsport, though? Well, that extends to anyone who partakes in Ferrari’s official track activities. Those include one of its many Challenge series across the globe, as well as its Corse Clienti programmes – good to know if you’ve just bought yourself a 499P Modificata.

Oh, and obviously, you’ll need quite a lot of cash. Ferrari hasn’t (and we suspect won’t) listed prices publicly, but expect to pay quite a lot more than the £400k-ish it costs for a normal 296 Speciale.