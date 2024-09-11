Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra

For the second time this year, a racing Mustang is dressing up in an iconic Toyota livery for a one-off race appearance
Mike Bartholomew headshot
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front

If we had a pound for every time in 2024 a Ford Mustang race car has worn a livery inspired by that of the legendary Castrol TOM’S Toyota Supra JGTC racer… we’d have two pounds, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice.

Yep, four months after Castrol-sponsored RFK Racing looked to the oil company’s iconic white, red and green livery that adorned the massively successful Supra in the ’90s for NASCAR’s annual Throwback Weekend, it’s happened again.

Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front detail
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front detail

This time, it’s the Mustang that Tickford Racing fields in Australia’s Supercars series (formerly V8 Supercars). As an aside, if you’re not watching Supercars, you really should be – it’s like all the best bits of NASCAR, GT3 and BTCC combined, and then sometimes they race up and down a mountain. And there’s more swearing.

It’ll be co-driven by Thomas Randle and Tyler Everingham at this weekend’s Sandown 500, taking place at Sandown Raceway on the outskirts of Melbourne – another race that sees teams field special, one-off liveries.

Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front

As with RFK, Tickford has leveraged its Castrol sponsorship to look back to the Supra that won the JGTC championship in 1997 and ’99, and has become something of a cultural icon thanks to its inclusion in the Gran Turismo series.

"Like a lot of people, I have fond memories of playing Gran Turismo on PlayStation growing up, and the Castrol TOM's livery is one of the first cars I think of when I think of the game," said Randle.

"It's pretty exciting to see Castrol and Tickford bringing it to life on my Ford Mustang.”

Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - rear
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - rear

True to its roots, cars wearing this livery have set a bit of a precedent this year. The NASCAR Mustang wearing it ended up winning the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in May, and last month, a Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 wearing the same scheme was victorious in the Grampian Rally in Scotland. We’ll find out this weekend if Tickford can keep up this streak in the 500km endurance race.

Sponsored Posts

Comments

No comments found.

Latest News

News
Brace Yourself: M Performance Parts Have Arrived For The BMW M5 Touring
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
BMW M5 Touring M Performance Parts - rear
Motorsport
Here’s Another Ford Mustang Pretending To Be A Castrol Supra
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
Tickford Ford Mustang with Castrol Supra livery - front
News
Cosplay As A Driver From The Coolest Touring Car Era With This Mercedes C-Class
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
Mercedes C-Class DTM replica - front
News
The SM Tribute Concept Is An Homage To The Best, Worst Citroen
SM Tribute - front
SM Tribute - front
News
The Hennessey Venom F5 Now Comes With A Manual
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
Hennessey Venom F5-M Roadster - front
News
The New Bentley Flying Spur Is Here With Nearly 800bhp
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front
Bentley Flying Spur Speed - front

Latest Reviews

Reviews
VW Multivan Review: Secretly The Best Thing VW Makes
VW Multivan - driving
VW Multivan - driving
Reviews
Peugeot 308 SW Review: (Platform) Sharing Is Caring
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Peugeot 308 SW - front
Reviews
Maserati MC20 Cielo Review: Looks Supercar Special, Doesn’t Always Feel It
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Maserati MC20 Cielo, driving, front 3/4
Reviews
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: The Ultimate Automotive Glow-Up
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe - front, driving
Reviews
Jaguar F-Type R Review: Goodnight, Loud Prince
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
2024 Jaguar F-Type R, front 3/4, static
Reviews
Subaru Crosstrek Review: Far From Perfect, But Strangely Charming
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving
Subaru Crosstrek - front, driving